On June 10, 1944, 2nd Lt. William H. Wallace Jr., a pilot in the U.S. Army Air Forces, ordered his crew to bail out of the B-24 Liberator he was desperately trying to keep airborne. They were over China and their mission — the 11th that Bill Wallace commanded — had taken them to the Yangtze River, where the eight-man crew had bombed Japanese shipping.

But now their plane was low on fuel, engines sputtering, with no airfield in sight. Witnesses on the ground later said they saw seven people jump from the bomber, seven parachutes open and seven airmen float to safety. The chute of the eighth man — Bill Wallace — didn’t open.

Five months later in Dallas, Bill’s widow, Ernestine, gave birth to their daughter, Judy.

“He told my mother that he had not told his crew that she was expecting,” Bill’s daughter, Judy Goodman Ikels, told me.

In a letter home, Bill had explained that he didn’t want anyone to question his authority in a crisis, to worry that the 25-year-old expectant father might be distracted by thoughts of home.

As Judy grew up, Bill was both an absence and a presence in her life.

“Children don’t really understand death,” said Judy, 78, a retired State Department employee who lives in Bethesda, Md. She knew of Bill, of course. Growing up in Texas, she saw his parents — her paternal grandparents — every week.

“But they didn't talk about Bill very much,” she said. “It was a great grief for them.”

Her mother remarried, to Sandlin Goodman. He adopted Judy, who grew up an only child. Judy went to college, married Larry Ikels of the U.S. Information Agency, was posted to countries such as El Salvador, Mexico and Greece, and had two children.

Then one evening in 2015, Larry said, a curious message had come into their joint email account. Someone was looking for relatives of Ernestine Goodman, whose first husband had died in China during World War II.

The email was from Patrick Lucas, an American living in Beijing who shared stories of veterans who fought in the China-Burma-India theater of war on his Remembering Shared Honor website, rshonor.net.

“He told me, ‘I never dreamed in my wildest dreams that I would actually find Bill’s child,’” Judy said. “He was just hoping for a second cousin.”

That shot-in-the-dark email inspired Judy to learn more about her father’s life, to travel to China and visit the place of his death, and to write the new book “Death in Wartime China: A Daughter’s Discovery.”

The C-B-I is often overlooked when remembering World War II. It had unique challenges, mainly getting men and materiel there in the first place.

After completing flight school, Bill had to fly a B-24 on a punishing journey that took him to Brazil, across the Atlantic Ocean to Africa, up to India and then through the Himalayas to southern China. The trip was known as both “flying the hump,” for the vertiginous mountains that had to be crossed, and “following the aluminum trail,” for the aircraft wreckage scattered along the way.

After Bill had made it to his 308th Bomb Group base near Kweilin, he wrote to Ernestine: “I think our work here is going to be much as we thought it would be. By that I mean not too dangerous and effective as the devil. I don’t really see how a man could ask for a better chance to help win a war.”

When Bill’s plane crashed, Chinese villagers hurried to the site, hoping to find him alive.

“When they found him dead, they stayed with his body until the Army could send up horses to bring him down to the base,” Judy said. In 1947, the lieutenant’s body was repatriated and interred at Arlington National Cemetery.

In 2006, nine years before he’d connected with Judy, Lucas had spearheaded the installation of a memorial on the spot where Bill Wallace’s body was found. In 2016, he took Judy and her husband to visit it. They were greeted by villagers who expressed gratitude for the sacrifice Americans such as Judy’s father made during World War II.

“I just felt in my bones I had to get there,” Judy said. “I had to stand on that spot where he was found and where someone had taken the time and trouble and money to put up a memorial. I had to thank those people.”

“Death in Wartime China” was published last year. Judy dedicated it to her husband, who died in 2018 at age 74.

Judy has explored whether her father deserves a Medal of Honor for keeping the plane aloft while his crew bailed out. That honor seems unlikely, given that there are no living witnesses to his heroism. She now thinks his actions merit a Distinguished Flying Cross and is conducting more research with that in mind.

“If we get an award for Bill Wallace, I am throwing the biggest party,” she said.

I asked Judy what went through her mind on that cold February afternoon when she arrived at the white limestone marker that honors, as its inscription reads, “A young hero who knowingly exchanged his life redeeming seven others.”

Said Judy: “I just collapsed right there. I just sat down at the base of that memorial and cried. It had been 70-some years of wondering.”

