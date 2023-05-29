Boil water alert is issued for parts of Northeast D.C.

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

Residents of several Northeast Washington neighborhoods were told late Sunday to boil water before cooking or drinking as a precaution after a loss of water pressure. D.C. Water said the area affected was east of Montana Avenue, west of Eastern Avenue, south of Rhode Island Avenue and north of New York Avenue.

The neighborhoods involved are Fort Lincoln, Woodridge and Langdon.

A loss or reduction in water pressure was reported by Northeast customers of D.C. Water, leading to the alert the utility said. Low pressure may permit bacteria to enter the distribution system, D.C. Water said.

The principal thing to do in such circumstances is bringing water to a rolling boil, then letting it cool before use. Ice made before the alert was to be discarded.

Residents were asked to take precautions until the system can be tested.

Advertisement

The utility said customers with water quality questions should contact the Department of Water Quality at 202-612-3440 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

It said all other questions should be directed to D.C. Water Customer Service at 202-354-3600 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), the 24-hour Command Center at 202-612-3400 or the Office of Marketing and Communications at 202-787-2200 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

GiftOutline Gift Article