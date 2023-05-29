Maryland man charged in fatal stabbing in District Heights

A Maryland man was charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges in connection with the stabbing death of a 63-year-old man at an apartment building in District Heights, authorities said Monday.
Bynum is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status. A lawyer for Bynum could not immediately be determined.
Investigators are still trying to determine a motive but preliminary investigation indicates both men were residents of the apartment building. However, it is unclear whether they knew each other.
Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.