The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Maryland man charged in fatal stabbing in District Heights

Police responding to the scene at an apartment building found the suspect in the lobby holding a sword

By
May 29, 2023 at 1:10 p.m. EDT
Aaron Bynum has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in connection with the May 26 stabbing death of a 63-year-old man in a District Heights apartment building. (Prince George's County Police Department)
1 min

A Maryland man was charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges in connection with the stabbing death of a 63-year-old man at an apartment building in District Heights, authorities said Monday.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Aaron Bynum, 33, of District Heights, is charged with killing Anthony Cunningham on May 26. According to police, officers responded to reports of a stabbing around 6:25 p.m. on May 26, at an apartment building in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive. When they arrived, they found Bynum standing in the lobby of the apartment building holding a sword. Officers ordered him to drop the sword, and he was taken into custody without incident. Officers found Cunningham suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Man fatally stabbed in Prince George's County, police say

Bynum is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status. A lawyer for Bynum could not immediately be determined.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive but preliminary investigation indicates both men were residents of the apartment building. However, it is unclear whether they knew each other.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

Loading...