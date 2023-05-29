Maryland man charged in fatal stabbing in District Heights

A Maryland man was charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges in connection with the stabbing death of a 63-year-old man at an apartment building in District Heights, authorities said Monday.

Aaron Bynum, 33, of District Heights, is charged with killing Anthony Cunningham on May 26. According to police, officers responded to reports of a stabbing around 6:25 p.m. on May 26, at an apartment building in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive. When they arrived, they found Bynum standing in the lobby of the apartment building holding a sword. Officers ordered him to drop the sword, and he was taken into custody without incident. Officers found Cunningham suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.