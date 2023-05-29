Maryland teen identified as victim in Metro shooting

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

Detectives from the MPDC’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, May 28, 2023, on a Metro railcar, while it was traveling to the Waterfront Metro Station. https://t.co/6L5nbg4o4H pic.twitter.com/uG0ZUEtRcm — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 29, 2023 Police said Monday that they are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting Sunday on Metro — the second killing this month in the transit system to leave a teenager dead. Around 11:40 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Navy Yard station after a report that a person was shot on a Metro train, D.C. police said in a statement Monday. They found 17-year-old Brendan Ofori of Fort Washington, Md., dead at the scene, the statement said.

The shooting occurred inside a rail car while it was traveling to the Waterfront Metro station, police said, and the train operator was alerted to the shooting near the Navy Yard station, where the train was ultimately stopped.

The killing was captured on surveillance video, police said, and they encouraged anyone with information about the suspect to contact them at 202-727-9099.

The fatal shooting was the second this month in the Metro system involving a teenager.

On May 18, 18-year-old Tenneson Vaughn Leslie Jr. was shot as he fled from two assailants on a Metro platform in Wheaton, authorities said. A 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday and charged as an adult with second-degree murder and other counts, while a 14-year-old was charged as an accessory in the juvenile court system.

