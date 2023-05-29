Man, woman, teenager shot in Prince George’s house, police say

A man, a woman and a male teenager were all found shot Sunday night in a house in Prince George’s, and the teenager later died, county police said.
The teenager died at a hospital. The adults are being treated at hospitals, the police said.
Based on preliminary investigation, police said they think the shooting may have been “domestic related.” They did not specify the relationships among the victims, or explain exactly what might have prompted the gunfire.
The site is a residential area in the southern portion of the county and about a mile east of Route 301.