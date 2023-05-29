Man, woman, teenager shot in Prince George’s house, police say

The three were found about 9:10 p.m. in a house in the 12500 block of Woodstock Drive East in the Marlton area, according to police.

A man, a woman and a male teenager were all found shot Sunday night in a house in Prince George’s, and the teenager later died, county police said.

The teenager died at a hospital. The adults are being treated at hospitals, the police said.

Based on preliminary investigation, police said they think the shooting may have been “domestic related.” They did not specify the relationships among the victims, or explain exactly what might have prompted the gunfire.