Two killed in Falls Church shooting

Two people were fatally shot in Falls Church area of Virginia, on Monday afternoon, according to police, and two others were injured. Police responded to a call shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday to the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Lane in Falls Church, where several people were seen fleeing an apartment, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Two people had been shot to death and two others had been stabbed.

The two people who died were adult men, one of whom was found deceased in a laundry room of the apartment building, the other of whom was found in the parking lot in front of the building and transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Eli Cory, Fairfax County’s deputy chief of police for investigations.

Two victims suffering from stabbing wounds, both juveniles, were taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, Cory said.

Cory said officers are talking to witnesses still to piece together what had happened but that all the people involved had gathered at the apartment for a specific, as-yet unknown reason, including at least one stabbing victim who came from Loudoun County. It was unclear who perpetrated the violence.

Officers found a backpack filled with narcotics and a knife at the scene, Cory said.

Officers were searching the adjacent apartment complexes, wooded areas and trails nearby, he said, but they don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

