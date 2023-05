Two people were killed Sunday afternoon in Aldie, Va., after a motorcycle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a pickup truck towing a horse trailer.

The pickup truck lost control and hit an SUV on James Monroe Highway at Tail Race Road, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the SUV, Pedro J. Sera-Leyva, 68, of Leesburg, Va., was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle, Thomas A. Miller, 61, of Charles Town, W.Va., was also pronounced dead at the scene.