Heaviest rain in weeks falls in Washington on Monday

Even after days go by with the most meager quantities of rain, some residual propensity for precipitation apparently resides in our air, as Monday demonstrated by becoming Washington’s wettest day in weeks. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Until Monday, this month had been all spring but almost no rain. Monday remained spring but, as of 5 p.m., had provided two-thirds of an inch of rain.

For the moisture economists concerned about wetness output, that was about one and a half times as much as we had witnessed all month.

Much of Monday’s rain produced its damp lawns and glistening streets around dawn, when it might plausibly have been missed.

But curtains of raindrops suddenly descended at various later hours; for the record, between 6 p.m. and 7 another 0.02 inches was added.

In addition, Monday for many hours had the look and feel of rain, with low clouds frequently sliding across the skies, some bearing the darkly obvious message that we could expect showers.

Even if silver droplets did not suddenly and silently fill the air, it seemed at many points that they were in the offing, about to contribute the sort of light rain that co-exists well with the season. Downpours were detected in spots.

In others, or at other times, the sky seemed made of atmospheric marble, with gray streaks and black streaks interspersed with patches of pale, rainwashed blue.

As on most of our days this month, our temperatures enrolled themselves firmly in the springtime 70s. Our high was 77 degrees, three below average.

It contributed to the sense that spring need not be all blue skies and sunshine but that it could assume other guises, while keeping its identity intact.

