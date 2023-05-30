Mother of Ashli Babbitt arrested in D.C., police say

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

Michelle "Micki" Witthoeft, the mother of Ashli Babbitt — the woman fatally shot by police during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol — was arrested Tuesday in the District, according to the D.C. police.

Witthoeft, 58, of Spring Valley, Calif., was arrested in the 1800 block of E Street SE, near the D.C. jail, on charges of simple assault and destruction of property, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.

The charges were connected to an incident that occurred at the same location on Monday, according to a police report.

In the report, a woman complained that during a demonstration she was pushed and that a strap on a bullhorn was damaged. The woman could not be immediately reached Tuesday night.

Earlier this year, Witthoeft was arrested in an incident involving blocking traffic on Capitol grounds on the second anniversary of the insurrection. A statement from U.S. Capitol Police said she was arrested for failing to obey police orders and blocking and obstructing roadways. The charges were later dropped.

A telephone call to a number listed for Witthoeft in California was not immediately returned Tuesday night.

