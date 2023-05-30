Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fred Flaharty harbors no illusions about the desirability of naming a street after him. "Nobody wants a Flaharty Drive," he told me. "It's not euphonious."

Fred knows about naming streets. For more than 20 years, until his retirement in 2003, he approved names in Montgomery County for the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission. This was a time of incredible growth in the county, with farmland turning into residential neighborhoods seemingly overnight.

All those new houses, all those new streets. U2 may have sung of a place where the streets have no name, but just try getting your mail delivered there.

It’s the responsibility of the developer to come to the planning commission with a list of suggested street names. It was Fred’s job to give an initial thumbs up or thumbs down.

Over the years, Fred came up with a 21-page guide to help the process. There are a few rules. Names can’t exceed 14 characters, excluding street-type designation. (The name has to fit on a sign.) Duplicate names are disallowed, of course. (You can’t have two “Main Streets.”) So are names that sound like existing streets, i.e.: Marlin and Marlyn; Shadow and Chateau.

One of the first things Fred did when a developer came to him with a list of proposed names was call someone he knew at the fire department.

“I’d read off each name. If he had to say, ‘Huh?’ I crossed it off the list,” Fred said. You don’t want confusion in an emergency.

Fred didn’t think it was appropriate to honor living people with a street. He had nothing against Sam Eig — “I’m sure he was a nice guy,” Fred said — but he argued against naming a highway off I-270 after the grocer-turned-developer. Fred also objected to naming a nearby boulevard after Father Leonard Hurley.

In both cases, he was overruled by the planning board.

“I'm purely recommendational,” he said. “I have guidelines to go by.”

Fred added: “I won't say I got into arguments about it, but people could get frustrated with me when I knocked out the majority of the names they wanted to submit.”

That doesn’t mean Fred was anti-fun. In the 1990s, developer Chuck Sullivan came to the commission with a list of names for a neighborhood it was building in Olney called Manor Oaks.

Chuck is a drummer and a music fan. He gave Manor Oaks Beatle-theme street names: Quarrymen Terrace (after John Lennon’s skiffle group), Starkey Drive (after Ringo Starr’s real last name), Sutcliff Terrace (after original bassist Stu Sutcliffe), Astrid Court (after Sutcliffe girlfriend and Beatles photographer Astrid Kirchherr), Silver Hammer Way (after “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer”) and more.

Some obvious names were disallowed because they might prove too tempting for Beatle-mad souvenir hunters.

“Fred was very nice,” said Chuck. “He said, ‘I can't give you the ones people are going to steal. They're going to steal Penny Lane.’”

There’s no Abbey Road, either, though there is Abbey Manor Drive.

Chuck said that for many developers, coming up with street names is not enjoyable. It’s just another headache in a business that can be full of them.

“For me it was fun,” he said. “I looked forward to things that weren't the same old thing.”

After Manor Oaks, Chuck worked on Sheffield, a neighborhood off Airpark Road in Gaithersburg. Streets there include Intrepid Lane, Reliant Drive and Antares Drive. Those are starships from the Star Trek series.

“I'm a Trekkie,” Chuck said. “They wouldn’t let me do Spock Court, but they did allow me to do Tribble Way, which I was surprised at.”

Fred said in case developers were stumped for inspiration, he kept a list of possible names. In the summer, he’d send interns to a library once a week to page through encyclopedias to gather candidates.

I asked if there was a name he’d always wanted to see on a street.

“Orbison Drive,” he said. “After Roy Orbison.”

Fred’s a musician, too.

“I don’t know if that would fly,” he said. “Are fans of Roy Orbison going to go out and steal it? My job was not to add to the confusion.”

Avoiding confusing is the main consideration. From time to time, Fred would hear from people who wanted to change their address, not the street name but the number.

“I’d ask why,” he said. “They’d say, ‘I'm a numerologist. The way the number works out is bad luck to me.’”

Fred would take a look. If a different number fit the sequence — the correct number of digits in the correct order — he might allow the change. It would be more of a pain in the neck for them than for him.

Said Fred: “Changing an address is like moving without going anywhere.”

Or as the Beatles might put it, “You Know My Name (Look Up the Number).”

