Teen arrested in connection with double homicide in Fairfax County

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

Police arrested a teenager in connection with the killing of two men at a Fairfax County apartment on Memorial Day, according to a Tuesday news release. Police said they charged a 17-year-old, who they did not identify, with robbery resulting in the death in the incident. Jonas Skinner, 20, of Ashburn, Va., and Braden Deahl, 18, of Arlington County, were killed, police said, and two juveniles were stabbed and wounded.

Everyone was known to one another, and the case was not a random act of violence, police said. Officials said they found pounds of marijuana at the scene, including a backpack filled with narcotics. A knife was also found at the scene, police said Monday.

Online records show Deahl was a senior at Washington-Liberty High School who played on the soccer team, though a school spokesman did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the identity. Attempts to reach Skinner’s family were unsuccessful; Deahl’s family told a reporter they did not wish to speak Tuesday about the case.

Advertisement

The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Lane. Police said they were called about a shooting, and when they arrived, they found Skinner shot dead in the laundry room of one of the apartments.

Deahl was found with a stab wound in the complex’s parking lot and taken to a hospital where he died. Two other teenagers suffering from stabbing wounds were also found in the parking lot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said the teenager arrested was not among the injured.

GiftOutline Gift Article