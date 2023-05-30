Teen arrested in connection with double homicide in Fairfax County

Police arrested a teenager in connection with the killing of two men at a Fairfax County apartment on Memorial Day, according to a Tuesday news release.
Everyone was known to one another, and the case was not a random act of violence, police said. Officials said they found pounds of marijuana at the scene, including a backpack filled with narcotics. A knife was also found at the scene, police said Monday.
Online records show Deahl was a senior at Washington-Liberty High School who played on the soccer team, though a school spokesman did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the identity. Attempts to reach Skinner’s family were unsuccessful; Deahl’s family told a reporter they did not wish to speak Tuesday about the case.
The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Lane. Police said they were called about a shooting, and when they arrived, they found Skinner shot dead in the laundry room of one of the apartments.
Deahl was found with a stab wound in the complex’s parking lot and taken to a hospital where he died. Two other teenagers suffering from stabbing wounds were also found in the parking lot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said the teenager arrested was not among the injured.