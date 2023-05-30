Employee shot in Tony’s Place restaurant on H Street NE, police say

An employee of Tony’s Place was shot and wounded inside the restaurant on H Street Northeast on Tuesday after an altercation, said D.C. police captain Kevin Kentish.
The victim was undergoing surgery Tuesday evening, Kentish said. Police were looking for a man who fled the restaurant on foot.
The shooting, which happened around 12:40 p.m., occurred about a block away from where a Senate staffer was stabbed while leaving a restaurant earlier this year in an apparently random attack. It was also the latest incident of gunfire erupting in well-traveled areas in the nation’s capital.
Over the weekend, a 17-year-old was fatally shot aboard a Metro train pulling into Waterfront station. In early May, a man was shot and wounded after he tried to intervene in the theft of a motor scooter outside of a hardware store on 14th Street NW.
“Conflict resolution is sorely needed in the District of Columbia,” Kentish said at the scene Tuesday.