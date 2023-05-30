Employee shot in Tony’s Place restaurant on H Street NE, police say

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

An employee of Tony’s Place was shot and wounded inside the restaurant on H Street Northeast on Tuesday after an altercation, said D.C. police captain Kevin Kentish. Kentish said it is possible the shooting followed a “customer dispute,” but he cautioned that the investigation was in its early phases and police were still reviewing video footage of the incident.

The victim was undergoing surgery Tuesday evening, Kentish said. Police were looking for a man who fled the restaurant on foot.

The shooting, which happened around 12:40 p.m., occurred about a block away from where a Senate staffer was stabbed while leaving a restaurant earlier this year in an apparently random attack. It was also the latest incident of gunfire erupting in well-traveled areas in the nation’s capital.

Over the weekend, a 17-year-old was fatally shot aboard a Metro train pulling into Waterfront station. In early May, a man was shot and wounded after he tried to intervene in the theft of a motor scooter outside of a hardware store on 14th Street NW.

“Conflict resolution is sorely needed in the District of Columbia,” Kentish said at the scene Tuesday.

