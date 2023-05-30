Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I recently visited the People’s Garden, which is located on the grounds of the Agriculture Department adjacent to the National Mall. The USDA is ramping up investment in urban agriculture — $157 million proposed for 2024 — and the People’s Garden was a good place to look for the kind of bounty we might expect.

The garden was lush with Swiss chard, cabbage, broccoli, kale and Brussels sprouts. A newly planted food forest of fig, apple and pear trees was also bearing fruit. Techniques for growing drought- and heat-resistant produce, such as Potomac pears, were paying off.

In special underground containers, earthworms munched on dead leaves and paper — composting and yielding nutrient rich soil.

“We really want to educate people on how to do this at home and in their communities,” said Margaret Campbell, a USDA employee who took me on a tour of the People’s Garden. “We want communities to know that the USDA has the services that can help them make gardening and small farming healthy and sustainable.”

Community gardening is certainly nothing new to the Washington area. The D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation manages dozens of them. And virtually every public school in the region seems to have at least a flower garden.

“There’s a lot of gardening going on inside the District, a lot of people already know what they are doing,” said Jorge Penso, farm manager of the People’s Garden. “We just want them to know we’re here to assist if they need it.”

But more is needed — as the coronavirus pandemic showed by disrupting food supply lines or causing food prices to spike. Within the District and surrounding areas, food insecurity remains a threat to low-income residents. Many live in “food deserts” where access to healthy produce is virtually nonexistent. Even among well-to-do residents, relatively few consume the recommended amount of fresh fruits and vegetables.

If People’s Gardens were as prolific as, say, advertising for unhealthy fast foods, people might at least think twice before habitually ordering artery-clogging fatty foods.

“Food just tastes better when you grow it yourself,” Campbell said.

Penso maintains that anybody can have green thumb. All you need is patience, he told me.

“In gardening, nobody is perfect; we all make mistakes,” he said. “Plants die. So, you plant more. Sometimes, the weather doesn’t cooperate. It’s not the end of the world. Just try again. Eventually, you’ll find the right plant for the right time, and you’ll be happy that you learned to grow your own food.”

Penso oversees a cadre of volunteers who actually maintain the garden. Some work desk jobs at the USDA. Others live in D.C. and the surrounding area and stop by once or twice a week to mulch, weed or water.

Collin Bradley, an international trade specialist with USDA’s foreign agriculture service, said he schedules his weeks to take off on Fridays and works in the garden.

“It gives me a chance to get away from the computer screen and get my hands in the dirt,” Bradley said.

Another volunteer, Maggie Brown, walked over to Penso holding a plant that she’d accidentally pruned. “I thought it was dill,” she said. Penso took a look, said it was cilantro.

“It is a learning process,” Brown agreed.

Of course, the fundamentals of gardening remain the same: plant a seed and try to harvest it before the deer and squirrels do.

Penso, a graduate from the USDA’s executive master gardener class, regularly collects about 10,000 seedlings from the USDA greenhouse in Beltsville, Md. He plants some in the People’s Garden and donates the others to community gardening groups.

The USDA funds flagship gardens in 17 cities.

“For communities that don’t have easy access to fresh produce, gardening can really help,” Campbell said. “Gardening brings communities together. The act of gardening is also therapeutic and helps heal trauma. Eating healthy produce also helps heal the body.”

The People’s Garden was started in 2009 by Thomas J. Vilsack shortly after being named secretary of agriculture by President Barack Obama. That same year, first lady Michelle Obama began what was called a kitchen garden on the South Lawn of the White House.

While the White House veggie garden survived the Trump years and now flourishes under the care of first lady Jill Biden, the People’s Garden initiative at the Agriculture Department didn’t fare as well during the Trump years. But it has been revitalized since Vilsack was reappointed to the job by President Biden.

Gene Baur, a leading animal rights activist who has been critical of the USDA’s support for industrial scale factory farms, said greater investment in small and midsize farms, urban agriculture and community gardening was a positive step.

“We need to put more government resources into local plant-based food like this, and we need to dispel the myth that factory farming is efficient … and that bigger is better,” he wrote in an email. “We can feed ourselves more efficiently, with less land and fewer resources, through plant-based agriculture, and much of this can come from local (including urban and suburban) farming. During World War II, victory gardens produced around 40 percent of the nation’s produce, which shows that many small farms around the country can produce a lot, and it also democratizes production and power.”

As the USDA builds out its urban agricultural network, now is good time to consider burnishing that green thumb.

“Our motto is ‘Join, grow and teach,’” Campbell said. “Join together with family and community. Grow sustainably and teach about gardening and composting. Educate about food waste. Get the message out that we are supporting urban agriculture.”

With the People’s Garden, fresh fruits and vegetables are just part of the produce. Healthier communities, that’s the real bounty.

