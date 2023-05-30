Virginia Gov. Youngkin scraps degree requirement for most state jobs

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is scrapping college degree requirements for most state government jobs, joining a trend that started in Maryland last year as a way to address staff shortages and expand opportunities for workers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Starting July 1, state agencies will no longer require degrees or give preference to job candidates who have them for 90 percent of state jobs, Youngkin (R) said Tuesday.

“This landmark change in hiring practices for our state workforce will improve hiring processes, expand possibilities and career paths for job seekers and enhance our ability to deliver quality services,” Youngkin said in a statement announcing the change.

A year ago in Maryland, then-Gov. Larry Hogan (R) drew a mix of praise and concern when he imposed a similar policy. Critics warned that he was lowering standards and devaluing higher education. But supporters — Democrats among them — applauded Hogan for lowering barriers for workers who lack four-year degrees but have other skills and training.

Virginia, whose state agencies advertise about 20,000 job opportunities a year, is the seventh state to follow Maryland’s lead. The trend has emerged as Americans debate the value of higher education given soaring tuition costs and the burden of student debt.

“Here’s an example of a smart policy that gets rid of unnecessary college degree requirements and reduces barriers to good paying jobs. I hope other states follow suit!” former president Barack Obama tweeted in March, responding to a Vox report noting that the governors of Utah, Pennsylvania and Alaska had followed in Maryland’s footsteps. Colorado, North Carolina and New Jersey have done likewise.

At least one Virginia Democrat praised Youngkin’s decision, which drew no immediate public pushback.

“I think it’s the right move,” said Del. Schuyler T. VanValkenburg (D-Henrico), a high school civics teacher who is running for the state Senate. “We’ve seen Democratic and Republican governors across the country make this policy decision because it expands opportunities for working folks. I’ve been an advocate for Virginia moving in this direction and am glad to see the governor agrees.”

Virginia Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater said the new policy has “opened a sea of opportunity at all levels of employment for industrious individuals who have the experience, training, knowledge, skills, abilities, and most importantly, the desire to serve the people of Virginia.”

Slater added the state is also working to find ways to simplify and speed up credentialing and licensing for certain regulated occupations and professions.

Gregory S. Schneider contributed to this report.

