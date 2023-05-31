D.C. police investigating two homicides in Southeast Washington

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A 41-year-old man who was stabbed a week ago in the Anacostia neighborhood of Southeast Washington has died, according to D.C. police. Fitsum Ayele Mamo, of Southeast D.C., died Saturday at a hospital, two days after police said he was stabbed in the 1900 block of 14th Street SE. The incident occurred about noon. Police said another man also was stabbed; they described his injuries as not life-threatening. In a statement, police described the apparent motive as "domestic in nature," but did not elaborate.

Police said they arrested a man in connection with the stabbings shortly after the incident occurred. That man has not yet made an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court.

Authorities also have identified a woman who was fatally stabbed Monday afternoon in an apartment near Nationals Park as Regina Morris, 52, of Southeast Washington.

Police said officers conducting a welfare check found Morris’s body about 2:45 p.m. inside the residence in the first block of Potomac Avenue SE. No arrest has been made.

As of Tuesday night, there have been 94 homicides in D.C. this year, up 15 percent from this time in 2023.

