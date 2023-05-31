Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When I was growing up, I lived in a lot of different places. Such is the lot of an Air Force brat. And I can remember the streets we lived on from about when I was 5: East First Avenue in Mesa, Ariz.; Valencia Drive in Universal City, Tex.; Montagu Road in Brampton, England; Twinbrook Parkway in Rockville, Md.

Of all those street names, one is the most informational. East First Avenue has both a numerical designation and an ordinal one. You know where you are with East First Avenue. Frankly, it’s also the most boring name. We like interesting street names, names with stories.

I told a few of those stories in Wednesday’s column and in my column of May 21. Readers have been sending me more.

In the late-1960s and early-1970s, Steve Frank worked for a Maryland land surveying company. “I was a draftsman and a ‘computer,’ which meant I computed things such as bearings and distances the field crews needed to survey properties and establish the location of new construction,” wrote Steve, who now lives in Fulton, Md.

Steve also designed subdivisions, including the layout of streets and building lots on plans for developers. He wrote: “Planned streets had to be submitted with names, and as you mentioned, these names had to be approved. Typically the developer or owner would supply the names but occasionally I was left to my own devices. As such, palindromic Truoc Court made the cut and exists today in the Oxon Hill area.”

Steve said another one of his suggestions did not make the cut: Khurdsand Way. Wrote Steve: “Think Little Miss Muffet.”

Chris Jensen is a land surveyor who worked on Loudoun County’s South Riding subdivision. One day he noticed streets named Lambert Lane, Bradshaw Drive and Harris Street. Chris is a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and these names seemed awfully familiar.

“I asked the engineer who was designing the streets if he was paying homage to my team, or was this a coincidence?” wrote Chris, who lives in Ashburn. “He told me he was from Pennsylvania and a big Steelers fan as well, and yes indeed, those streets were named after Jack Lambert, Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris. He also pointed out Kennywood Square (named after the Pittsburgh amusement park), Latrobe Street (Arnold Palmer’s Pennsylvania home) and Primanti Street (named after the famous Primanti Brothers Pittsburgh sandwich shop).”

And all this just a (very long) punt from Washington Commanders HQ.

In my column last month I wrote that street names don’t just burble up out of the ground. Some human has to come up with them. Well, not always, wrote Bob Shackleford of Rockville.

“I live in an area in Montgomery County known as Granby Woods,” Bob wrote. “My street is named Artesian Drive, as there are artesian wells in the area. In the middle of a dry summer it is not unusual to see wet areas in the middle of the street. I know someone had to name it, but they named it appropriately.”

Bill Hurley knows exactly why Neal Drive and Allan Road in the Burgundy Hills neighborhood of Rockville are called what they are. They’re the middle names of himself and his brother: William Neal Hurley and Bradley Allan Hurley. Both were named by their father, William, who used to be a surveyor.

“And Hurley Park in Montgomery Village is named for my Dad, who later became an executive with Kettler Brothers,” Bill wrote.

Joanie Casey lives in Ellicott City now, but she used to live in Springfield’s Newington Forest development. One of the streets there is Wold Den Court.

Wrote Joanie: “I asked someone what that meant and was told the name was supposed to be WOLF Den Court, but someone made a typo and it wasn’t caught.”

Marcia and Dave Leveton live in Heritage Hunt, an active adult community in Gainesville, Va. Many of the streets there are named after horses.

“Ours was supposed to be named after the 1998 Kentucky Derby Winner: Real Quiet,” the Levetons wrote. “However, due to a typo either from the builder or the county, the name was registered as Real Quite Court. That was quite a mistake! Interestingly, it intersects Sunday Silence Court, so if they used the intended name, it would have paid homage to anti-noise pollution horses.”

Would that make the people who lived there neigh-sayers?

