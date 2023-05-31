Va. Gov. Youngkin deploys National Guard to Texas border

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) said Wednesday he’s deploying 100 National Guard troops to the U.S. border in Texas, heeding the call of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and following in the footsteps of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “The ongoing border crisis facing our nation has turned every state into a border state,” Youngkin said in a news release. “As leadership solutions at the federal level fall short, states are answering the call to secure our southern border, reduce the flow of fentanyl, combat human trafficking and address the humanitarian crisis.”

Democratic state lawmakers said they had been told by the administration that the deployment spans four months — June through September — and will cost about $12.4 million in state funds, or $3.1 million per month. The Youngkin administration did not immediately confirm those details.

A Virginia governor last deployed the National Guard outside the state’s borders on Jan. 6, 2021, when then-Gov. Ralph Northam (D) sent troops to the District to help secure the U.S. Capitol against supporters of former president Trump staging a violent insurrection.

Abbott, who has deployed Texas National Guard troops and a variety of state assets along the state’s border with Mexico, issued a call on May 16 for other states to join in, citing a sharp rise in the flow of migrants as well as concerns about the trafficking of illegal drugs such as fentanyl. DeSantis was quick to respond, announcing that he would send 800 National Guard troops as well as state law enforcement officers.

Slamming President Biden for tough conditions at the border and a surge of migrants has become a calling card of Republican presidential aspirants, including DeSantis. Youngkin is widely known to be positioning for a possible last-minute run after this fall’s Virginia state legislative elections.

Democrats were quick to condemn his troop deployment.

“This is Youngkin’s latest entry in the Republican presidential beauty pageant,” state Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax) said. “We’ll definitely be looking into the legality of this.”

“As a veteran, I’m really disturbed that he would use National Guardsmen for political theater to further his presidential ambitions,” House Minority Leader Del. Don L. Scott Jr. (D-Portsmouth) said. “I’m disturbed that he would spend $3.1 million to send National Guardsmen from Virginia down without a specific and prescribed mission.”

The Youngkin administration said the deployment is in response to an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request from Texas, which allows the governor of one state to seek help from another. Abbott hosted Youngkin and eight other Republican governors in Texas on May 22 for a border security briefing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

