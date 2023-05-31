Prince George’s officer sentenced to 45 days for grabbing teen’s neck

Listen 6 min Gift Article Share

Moments before handing down her sentence, Prince George’s Circuit Judge Gladys Weatherspoon noted how her husband — like the man sitting in a courtroom before her — worked as a police officer. “It’s not that the court doesn’t understand that sometimes you must grab people,” Weatherspoon said. “Sometimes you do have to do a grab and pull, sometimes you must be rougher than normal … but this just was not that time.”

The judge then sentenced Cpl. Darryl Wormuth to 45 days in jail for the assault of Kayvon Hines three years ago when the officer struck the handcuffed 17-year-old in the throat and yanked him downward. She asserted that the White officer’s motives were revealed by racially charged private text messages that the judge said showed a bias against young Black men like Hines.

“I originally thought this was a second-degree assault because of a reckless act,” Weatherspoon said. “Then I received these text messages, and I realized that this was not reckless. It was an intentional act.”

Wormuth was convicted in a trial before Weatherspoon this spring. She found him guilty of second-degree assault and misconduct in office, both misdemeanors, while acquitting him of first-degree felony assault. The judgment reflected the quickness of the incident and how it didn’t amount to strangulation, Wormuth’s attorney Robert Bonsib said Wednesday.

“In light of the verdict that she rendered and her reasons for rending it,” Bonsib said, “we thought the sentence she imposed was very fair and moderate.”

Advertisement

Wormuth had chosen to be tried before Weatherspoon instead of a jury. The officer’s nearly one month in jail since his conviction counts as part of his sentence. Combining that with good-time credits he has received behind bars means that Wormuth probably will be released in the next few days, according to Bonsib.

Wormuth joined the Prince George’s force in 2006. He remains on the force, though his police powers have been suspended. He has no plans to try to return to active duty, according to Bonsib.

“He is moving on from law enforcement to a different career,” Bonsib said, citing his client’s position that he acted properly even as violent crime trends are making policing more difficult. “He does not believe he did anything wrong in this case, and it’s a very dangerous time to serve as a law enforcement officer.”

Advertisement

Prosecutors had asked Weatherspoon to sentence Wormuth to at least one year in jail. They said Tuesday they respected the judge’s decision. Hines, the victim, said the process had served a purpose and had an effect on the officer.

“He knows how it feels to be in handcuffs and how it feels to be arrested,” Hines said.

Now 20, with aims to become a physical education teacher or possibly an attorney, Hines encouraged other victims of excessive police force to come forward. “I’m here to say you can speak up about it, and something can happen,” he said.

The incident unfolded on the evening of Oct. 20, 2020, when Wormuth pulled up in his police cruiser outside an apartment building in the Suitland area and began watching three young men on a porch. One of them, Hines, matched the general description of a lookout that police put out over the radio that day for a possible armed person who fled an arrest, according to Bonsib.

Wormuth got out of the vehicle, and Hines started yelling obscenities and hiked up his pants while saying, “You can’t catch me,” according to trial testimony. He took off. Wormuth alerted a helicopter crew and soon other officers were chasing the teen.

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, whose office prosecuted the case, emphasized Tuesday that Hines was not the person police were looking for and that he had done nothing wrong.

Advertisement

“Mr. Hines ran away,” Braveboy said. “He knew he wasn’t doing anything wrong and he didn’t want to have an interaction. So Corporal Wormuth, instead of letting it go, he decides to get other officers to chase him down and those officers caught up with him.”

At that point, Hines tossed his cellphone and got down on his back with his arms out. One of the officers soon had him in handcuffs and was walking him toward police cars, guiding Hines by his elbow while other officers walked behind them.

That’s when Wormuth approached from the front and throttled Hines with an open hand in the neck. “Grabbed him so hard that Mr. Hines lost his wind,” Judge Weatherspoon said.

Wormuth pulled the teen toward a police cruiser. Hines received scratches and marks on his neck, according to trial testimony.

A county grand jury indicted Wormuth on three charges, including felony assault. Wormuth also was suspended from police duties.

At trial, Bonsib argued the incident didn’t constitute criminal assault because Wormuth grabbed the teen by his shoulder and the scruff of his hoodie, using enough “reasonable force” to prevent him from running from him again.

Advertisement

Prosecutors relied on the helicopter video and testimony from other officers. Weatherspoon concluded that Wormuth was frustrated the teen had fled. “He was upset and determined to make him pay the smart-mouth run tax,” Weatherspoon said.

It wasn’t until the first sentencing hearing, last week, that prosecutors introduced text messages written by Wormuth that they say revealed both his motives and his disregard for the case.

“I got a meana--- choke,” he wrote to several others.

Wormuth also indicated that punishing him was the wrong approach to controlling crime in a specific part of the county. “Well, I tried to work that area, they kept bitching about the problems there,” he said in a text. “Then I allegedly choke someone and their fix was to suspend me. Bet they would rather me choke someone now … Just saying.”

Advertisement

In three different communications, Wormuth referred to Black people as animals. One referenced a specific, arrested suspect. Another referred to two Black officers. The third was more general.

“You’re talking about Kaylon Hines and the people who look like him,” Weatherspoon said. “You were talking about the people you swore to protect and serve.”

“It was just an unfortunate use of language that should not have been used,” Bonsib said, adding that the texts ran counter to Wormuth’s actions during his career. To underscore that during the sentencing hearing last week, the attorney brought in two Black apartment complex managers who knew the officer for years.

“They never had any complaints. They praised him highly,” Bonsib said. “There was nothing in his police history, or his interactions with people on the street, to suggest he was biased against people because of their race.”

GiftOutline Gift Article