15-year-old arrested in school bus shooting attempt, police say

A teenager charged in an alleged attempt to shoot another teenager on a school bus was taken into custody Tuesday, the Prince George’s County police said. The suspect, 15, who goes by the name “Baby K,” was found in the 6300 block of Baltimore Avenue, in the Riverdale Park area, by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, the police said. County officers are task force members.

The teen was taken into custody without incident, according to police. He is charged as an adult with attempted murder in a May 1 incident in which three youths boarded a school bus and one tried to shoot a teenager, police said.

Investigators think the gun malfunctioned, police said Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the alleged attackers and the victim “were known to each other” and that the attempted shooting stemmed from a dispute, police said.

Baby K also has been charged in an unrelated homicide in D.C. on May 3, according to two individuals who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation. The victim in the D.C. shooting is the sister of an alleged accomplice in the attempted bus shooting in Maryland, according to individuals familiar with the investigation.

The individuals did not specify who the victim was in that case. However, D.C. police reported one homicide on May 3, that of 23-year-old Kaijah McCoy.

Police announced Tuesday evening that a 15-year-old had been arrested in the McCoy case and would be extradited to D.C. and charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Jasmine Hilton and Keith L. Alexander contributed to this report.

