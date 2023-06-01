Man pleads guilty in attack on Rep. Angie Craig in D.C. apartment building

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The man accused of attacking Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) in an elevator of her Washington apartment building has pleaded guilty to three assault charges, according to court documents filed Thursday. Kendrid Hamlin is scheduled to be sentenced in September for one count of assaulting a member of Congress and two counts of assaulting law enforcement officers.

In court documents, authorities said Hamlin followed Craig into an elevator on Feb. 9, forcefully tried to stop her from pressing emergency buttons and then punched her in the chin.

Officials in Craig’s office have said the attack did not appear to be politically motivated, and D.C. police have said they believed Hamlin suffered a mental health crisis. He has been held in jail since his February arrest.

In a statement, Katie Guevara, Hamlin’s attorney, said: “Mr. Hamlin accepted responsibility for his actions today with the earnest hope of moving towards rehabilitation and the mental health treatment he very much wants and needs.”

“Unfortunately, we know that treatment and rehabilitation will not occur in prison,” Guevara said. “We are hopeful that all parties can work together to finally provide Mr. Hamlin with the opportunity to get mental health support and treatment, as well as stable housing upon his release.”

A spokeswoman for Craig declined to comment.

Defense attorneys have previously described Hamlin as a man in need of significant mental health and other treatment, arguing at a hearing about where he would be held as he awaited trial that he should be placed in a facility specializing in such care. At that hearing, Hamlin spoke briefly, telling a judge, “I’m just trying to get myself together, man, mentally, physically and emotionally.”

The government, though, has noted Hamlin’s lengthy criminal record and history of failing to show up for court. He has 25 previous bench warrants for missing court dates, authorities said, and his record includes recent convictions for robbery and assault on police officers.

Hamlin, also known as Kendrick Hamlin, was initially charged with assaulting a congresswoman. A grand jury indictment added charges of assaulting law enforcement officers, but the indictment did not provide additional details, court records show.

The incident began, according to a statement of facts filed in federal court, when Craig got coffee in the lobby of her apartment building in the 300 block of H Street, NE. She told police she saw a man she did not recognize but greeted him with “Good morning.”

She then got into a service elevator and swiped her access card. At that point, she told police, Hamlin stuck his arm out to prevent the doors from closing and stepped inside the elevator. The court document says Hamlin told Craig he was coming to her apartment.

Hamlin grew agitated when Craig told him “no,” the court document says, and he proceeded to block the exit to the elevator, punch her in the face and grab her collarbone near her neck to prevent her from reaching the elevator keypad. The representative said she was able to escape after she threw her coffee, according to the court document.

Hamlin was arrested several hours later.

