D.C.’s 10 best bottomless brunches

The scene: Traditional brunch is great, but some combination of eggs and meat on repeat every weekend can get stale. Even the lunch options that sometimes appear on brunch menus, like chicken sandwiches or salads, don’t always break you out of the rut. If you’re ready to switch things up, head to Han Palace-Woodley Park, where the only pancake option is filled with scallions and meant to be dipped in a ginger or soy sauce (options that are lined up in gorgeous ceramics for ease of use at every table). The Chinese restaurant, which opened last year — and has sister locations in McLean and on Capitol Hill — offers authentic dim sum dishes priced cheaply enough to order several. Its distinctive decor, including two full-size fake trees strung with Chinese lanterns, sets the mood. The line to get a table can stretch out the door, but the service is fast and friendly once you’re seated. Choose from a menu full of soup dumplings, filled with salty broth and a ball of ground pork, and crab meat or scallion dumplings, which you can’t get at the location on Barracks Row. If you’re missing sweet brunch options, try a purple egg yolk bun with an oozing center or a creamy taro coconut tapioca. And if all those buns still aren’t enough to make you fall back in love with brunch, don’t fret: At the Barracks Row location, there’s also an option for bottomless dim sum.