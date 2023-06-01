D.C.’s 10 best bottomless brunches

When we started discussing which restaurants and nightspots we might put in a guide to bottomless brunches, we were almost overwhelmed by the number of options, which shows just how much brunch has come roaring back from pandemic-enforced closures. So we spent more than a month dedicating our weekends — sometimes Saturday and Sunday — to exploring D.C.’s bottomless scene, for better or worse. We made the reservations, paid for our food and tried to figure out who we’d bring back: A bachelorette party? A third date? Our dog, or a friend’s dog?
Still, we’re only three brunchers, and this guide could have included dozens more options. So we’re asking you: What’s your favorite brunch spot, and what makes it rise above the competition? Fill out this form to tell us, and we might use your recommendation in a future story.
In the meantime, bottoms up.
About our investigation: We set out to find the best bottomless brunches for every occasion. We limited our options to establishments in the District and only considered spots that offer at least one “bottomless” alcoholic beverage. We showed up unannounced and paid for our own bills, so as not to invite any special treatment. We toiled at this work dutifully and, as our brunches went on, ever more merrily. In the spirit of transparency, our standard brunch orders are as follows: Fritz — a breakfast sandwich and a michelada. Olivia — French toast and a mimosa. Sophia — eggs Benedict and a mimosa.
Best for large groups
Mission, 1221 Van St. SE. missionnavyyard.com.
When: Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What’s bottomless: $28 for mimosas, margaritas, Bud Lights and bloody marys.
What to eat: Tex-Mex breakfast dishes, like tomatillo chilaquiles or steak and egg tacos.
The scene: Imagine the nightmare brunch scenario: You have a date on the calendar, the evites are sent, the reservation is made, the outfits are picked. Then your crew arrives with a few too many tag-alongs, leaving waiters to scramble for extra chairs as everyone packs around a too-small table and the whole thing devolves into cramped, grumpy awkwardness. That doesn’t happen at Mission Navy Yard, where there are eight (eight!) different event spaces available to rent — granted, some of these spaces are, literally, a nook between the edge of the bar and the wall. But you can also rent private rooms, or even the entire restaurant. Mission Navy Yard has four bars, including one it claims is the largest in the city, measuring a whopping 150 feet. And on the second floor, six garage doors open to balconies. There’s no room rental fee, but some spaces do come with a minimum — a perfect way to encourage plus-one invites to graduation gatherings, wedding after-parties, alumni events and corporate receptions.
The food, billed as Tex-Mex, is a heavy hangover antidote. A waitress tells me that she’s never had a complaint about the breakfast burrito, filled with rice, beans and scrambled eggs, and that the vegan mushroom tacos are mistakenly overlooked. Remember that bottomless drinks are served only with the order of a menu item (chips don’t count!), and only if the whole table is partaking (though exceptions are made for those who don’t drink). There’s no time limit, but groups of five or more doing bottomless are subject to a 20 percent automatic gratuity.
Best for a bachelorette bash
Creole on 14th, 3345 14th St NW. creole14thdc.com.
When: Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What’s bottomless: All guests much purchase a $65 brunch package, which includes a starter or oyster bar selection, one entree, and bottomless mimosas.
What to eat: Anything seafood.
The scene: Creole on 14th has a “liquid for breakfast brunch,” according to one of its waitresses, so it’s no wonder the brunch package is for those 21-plus. The seafood spot in Columbia Heights knows how to party, and its outdoor patio is frequently a photo shoot location for post-brunch bachelor and bachelorette events. The indoor tables are ideal for packing in friends to dish about last night’s drama. A live DJ joins the festivities at 12:30 p.m., and the party really ramps up at about 1:30 p.m. Groups of six or fewer are given 90 minutes to enjoy their seafood entrees, and parties of seven and more are given two hours. If you don’t like seafood, there are still options, including steak and eggs and French toast, but the stars of the menu are seafood-centric — crab cake Benedict and shrimp and grits. Mimosa flavors change weekly but generally include some sweet flavors like peach or blackberry.
Best to bring a date
Ala, 1320 19th St. NW. ala-dc.com.
When: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What’s bottomless: Make-your-own mimosas, plus bloody marys.
What to eat: Levantine cuisine, including the shakshuka omelet and sucuk and eggs.
The scene: What’s more romantic than sipping rose-infused drinks on velvet upholstered chairs in an upscale, dimly lit space? This is the timeless setting that makes Ala’s mimosa bar all the more fun. As a waiter explains on arrival, the bottomless deal includes a make-your-own drink station that has cranberry and orange juices; rose and orange blossom water; lavender, watermelon and rose syrups; floral and fruity toppings; and, of course, champagne. If you plan on making frequent trips from your table to the mimosa stand, this deal is best enjoyed in pairs or small groups — too much getting up and down to do with a large group.
Included in the $44 price is a three-course meal selected from a wide-ranging menu. The plates are small but mighty. The feta croquette starter is a standout for its creamy spinach and potato center, and the autumn spice cobbler features braised pears and rich Turkish coffee. As a main dish, the chilbir, a poached egg served over earthy, refreshing sumac-spiced yogurt with warm grilled bread, is worth getting out of bed for.
The menu is entirely halal, including cheeses, and the drinks can flow for 90 minutes after the start of your reservation. If you don’t feel like journeying back and forth to the mimosa bar, you can request drinks be brought to your table. But what’s the fun in that?
Best for (plenty rowdy) party brunch vibes
The Park at 14th, 920 14th St. NW, park14.com.
When: Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
What’s bottomless: Mimosas — and the food. $60 for two hours.
What to eat: As many plates of bottomless food as you can stomach. This brunch runs later, so the food is a mix of classic breakfast and savory lunch choices.
The scene: Bottomless mimosas and bottomless food are a match made in party brunch heaven, and the Park at 14th knows how to party. This four-story establishment comes to life as guests fill the dimly lit tables and music reverberates off the chandeliers. This nightclub, which has bottle service prices ranging from $100 to $7,000, brings the club atmosphere to brunch.
There are no menus; brunch-goes are just asked about their mimosa pitcher preference and are given a plate with all the food options. From there, you can decide what you like and want more of while watching patrons take shots in broad daylight and enjoying the champagne sparkler party unfolding around you. It’s the perfect meal for the indecisive eater who wants to party while they pick at their plate. The DJ comes in at noon and the party ramps up at about 2 p.m., with a waitress saying, “Brunch before noon is for the civilized.” This brunch is not for the light of heart or the light drinker. Though each table is given a pitcher of its mimosa preference so people can refill at their leisure, the waitstaff comes by the tables to make sure you’re finishing your glasses: “It’s bottomless, right?” Most brunches want to quell the party; the Park wants to ramp it up.
Best for (not too rowdy) party brunch vibes
Bar Chinois, 455 I St. NW. barchinoisdc.com.
When: Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What’s bottomless: $20 for mimosas, vodka spritzers and select beers for two hours.
What to eat: Chinese-inspired dishes, including breakfast fried rice, crab Rangoon and bao.
The scene: A DJ working decks in the front window of this industrial Mount Vernon Triangle spot provides the steady thump-thump-thump of house music. A couple holding cocktails by the bar shimmy; two women heading for the restrooms are compelled to dance their way through the crowd. And yet, when a server stops by to ask if she can refill the crémant d’Alsace in my grapefruit mimosa, I don’t have any trouble hearing her, or chatting with my wife across the table.
At some point, we realize the last thing we want on a Sunday morning is a brunch where the music is throbbing as urgently as last night’s hangover, but we’re also not trying to brunch with friends in the quiet car. Bar Chinois, which has become something of an industry hangout in the two years it’s been open, is a happy medium: The vibe is upbeat, the crowd buzzes, but it doesn’t threaten to become a full-on rave. Which is fine, because it makes it easier to enjoy the breakfast fried rice, packed with sweet sausage and topped with a fried egg, or the savory apricot dipping sauce that accompanies the decadent crab Rangoon.
Pro tip: Book a later brunch slot if you want to keep hanging out after you eat, as cocktails are half-price from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Best for drag brunch
City Tap House Dupont Circle, 1250 Connecticut Ave. NW. citytap.com.
When: Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 2 p.m.
What’s bottomless: $35 for mimosas.
What to eat: The Big Chick (fried chicken sandwich with sausage gravy and fried egg on a biscuit) and pecan pie French toast.
The scene: “Is that an aperol spritz? Chug it.” That’s the order drag queen Crystal Edge gives to a patron in her introduction to City Tap’s drag brunch. Though it’s barely noon, the mimosas are already flowing as queens (including “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 2 star Tatianna) strut across the restaurant in sky-high heels and glittery outfits. Lip-syncing hits by Beyoncé, Pink and other icons, they collect dollars from diners who dance as best as they can between forkfuls of avocado toast and gravy-smothered “hangover pizza.” Expect audience interaction (read: don’t be shocked at the announcement of a twerking competition), especially at the end of the meal when guests are invited to a restaurant-wide dance party. Unlike at some other local drag brunches, the menu is a la carte, and an ATM is provided in case you don’t have cash on hand for tips. Mimosas are the only drink included in the bottomless deal, but you can get $9 mimosas, bloody marys and “beermosas,” which are cheaper than bottomless if you don’t plan to have more than three drinks, or tag on a $10 shot. They come in varieties like “single ladies,” “bridezilla shooter” and “birthday blitz,” though a waiter couldn’t tell me which liquors constitute each drink — just that “they all have whipped cream.”
Best for bringing your dog to brunch
Prost, 919 Fifth St. NW. prostdc.com.
When: Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for 90 minutes.
What’s bottomless: $30 for mimosas, Spaten drafts and bloody marys.
What to eat: German-inspired dishes that range from savory bratwurst to sweet Deutsch babies.
The scene: Dogs need brunch, too, or, perhaps more accurately, they need to go with you to brunch. The comfortably covered picnic tables at Prost allow for easy dining with canines, or cats in backpacks. Located in the heart of Mount Vernon Triangle, this German restaurant has a 1.5-hour bottomless brunch on weekends. Heavily beer-focused, it has 11 variations of German and Austrian draft beers on tap, perfect for brunch-goers who are tired of just chugging down mimosas. The vibe is laid-back and relaxed — this is not a dance-on-the-tables type of brunch. You come here to have a beer or cocktail with friends and enjoy the city coming to life around you as the day wears on.
Prost has water bowls and treats available for your dog, though your pet may just prefer a side of bacon. The standout of the menu is the “Deutsch baby!!,” which is a delightfully fluffy German pancake and is offered in either a sweet or a savory variation. Warning: The sweet option is fairly light, so you may need a hearty side dish if you’re hoping to get through your bottomless adventure and still be able to stand upright.
Best for something other than bacon and eggs
Han Palace-Woodley Park, 2649 Connecticut Ave. NW. hanpalacedc.com.
When: Every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
What’s bottomless: $18 for mimosas.
What to eat: Dim sum, like soup dumplings and bean curd beef balls.
The scene: Traditional brunch is great, but some combination of eggs and meat on repeat every weekend can get stale. Even the lunch options that sometimes appear on brunch menus, like chicken sandwiches or salads, don’t always break you out of the rut. If you’re ready to switch things up, head to Han Palace-Woodley Park, where the only pancake option is filled with scallions and meant to be dipped in a ginger or soy sauce (options that are lined up in gorgeous ceramics for ease of use at every table). The Chinese restaurant, which opened last year — and has sister locations in McLean and on Capitol Hill — offers authentic dim sum dishes priced cheaply enough to order several. Its distinctive decor, including two full-size fake trees strung with Chinese lanterns, sets the mood. The line to get a table can stretch out the door, but the service is fast and friendly once you’re seated. Choose from a menu full of soup dumplings, filled with salty broth and a ball of ground pork, and crab meat or scallion dumplings, which you can’t get at the location on Barracks Row. If you’re missing sweet brunch options, try a purple egg yolk bun with an oozing center or a creamy taro coconut tapioca. And if all those buns still aren’t enough to make you fall back in love with brunch, don’t fret: At the Barracks Row location, there’s also an option for bottomless dim sum.
Best for folks who don’t love mimosas
Le Mont Royal, 1815 Adams Mill Rd. NW. lemontdc.com.
When: Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
What’s bottomless: $30 for mimosas; $50 for mimosas, Caesars (a.k.a. “Canadian bloody marys”), draft cocktails, beer and wine for 90 minutes.
What to eat: Canadian-influenced dishes, such as egg-topped poutine, or the “full Canadian” breakfast with Canadian bacon.
The scene: The phrase “brunch drinks” conjures the sight and flavor of sticky-sweet, under-carbonated mimosas, or bloody marys thick as ketchup. At Le Mont Royal, the disco-ball-filled, Canadian-inspired bar and nightspot in Adams Morgan, bartenders make an offer that’s hard to refuse: Instead of paying $30 for unlimited mimosas, you can pay $50 for, well, just about anything for up to 90 minutes. Prefer your sparkling beverage to be a refreshingly bitter house sbagliato instead of a mimosa? Want to wake up with the Polar Express, an espresso martini fueled by cold brew, amaro and a maple-vanilla foam reminiscent of pancakes? Not a problem. Then there are the Caesars — a Canadian take on the bloody mary that adds clam broth to the tomato juice. Le Mont Royal offers a trio of variations: a classic vodka-and-Clamato version; the Vert, a tart mix of tequila, tomatillos and anchovy, which adds more umami than fishy flavors; and the Jaune, which looks to Japan for inspiration and is made with shochu and kombu.
It’s a good thing the menu is packed with hearty, stick-to-your-ribs-eh? food, such as a croque madame with “Montreal smoked meat,” which tastes like a lush, spicy pastrami, and “poutine, but with an egg” to soak up the gravy. There’s even a “full Canadian” breakfast that swaps England’s rashers for Canadian bacon.
Now, the fine print: Individual cocktails are $14 to $16, so the super-bottomless option makes sense only if you’re having at least three drinks or want two cocktails in addition to bottomless mimosas. But the laid-back vibe, with swirling disco lights and a DJ spinning on Saturday afternoons, definitely encourages you to stick around and have another one.
Best for brunch haters
The Runaway, 3523 12th St. NE. therunawaydc.com.
When: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What’s bottomless: $19 for bloody marys, micheladas, mimosas, bellinis, Brew-drivers and Narragansett for two hours.
What to eat: The Lita Ford (bacon or maple sausage with egg, brie, avocado and arugula on an everything bagel); the spicy fried chicken, egg and bacon on a biscuit; any of the house burgers.
The scene: So you’ve got a group going out to brunch, but one person is a little reluctant because they’re “not a brunch person.” (Honestly, who doesn’t like sandwiches dripping with runny egg, or sparkling, fruity breakfast cocktails?) But okay, fine, maybe stereotypical brunch dishes and froo-froo prosecco drinks aren’t for everyone. That’s not a problem at the Runaway, Brookland’s rocking temple of the Church of Joan Jett, which is best known as a music venue but opens its doors early on weekends. While the brunch entrees are a solid choice — especially the Lita Ford sandwich — the house burgers are also available, including fun combos such as A Pinch of Rock and a Dose of Roll, named after a song on the Runaways’ debut album, that includes both bacon and chicken fried bacon as well as pickles, cheese and jalapeño slaw. There’s even a spinach breakfast salad if you insist on something green. Those who eschew the usual brunch drinks can opt for Narragansett beer or the Brew-driver, a screwdriver made with beer instead of sparkling wine. Grab a table on the bar’s sun-dappled back deck (umbrellas optional) and you’ve got a gathering spot everyone can agree on.