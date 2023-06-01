The 34 best things to do in the D.C. area this weekend and next week

Saturday, June 3

Annapolis Pride

The Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival fill historic West Street on Saturday, with a parade that sets off from Amos Garrett Boulevard at noon, heading toward Church Circle. The focus then shifts to a block-party-style festival with two stages of entertainment, vendors and booths run by community groups. Highlights include singer Whatever Mike, dance performances and even weddings. A family-friendly after-party is held at the Graduate Hotel beginning at 5 p.m. Noon to 5 p.m. Free.

‘Dolly’ at the Lincoln Theatre

The last of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington’s tributes to famous entertainers celebrates Dolly Parton, with the chorus and its ensembles, including 17th Street Dance, performing songs including “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “Backwoods Barbie” and “9 to 5.” Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. $20-$65.

Pride Family Day at the Smithsonian American Art Museum

Music, crafts and a scavenger hunt are on the agenda at the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Pride Family Day, with performances by D.C.’s Different Drummers, the Afro-Brazilian drum ensemble Batala and a cappella singers Snowday. Younger visitors can participate in hands-on art activities, get their faces painted and explore LGBTQ artists during a scavenger hunt in the galleries. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.

Pride at the Plaza at Freedom Plaza

Beloved U Street skateboard shop Crushed brings an inclusive skate party to Freedom Plaza that’s open to all ages and skill levels, with first-timers “highly encouraged.” Look for music, giveaways and plenty of support during Pride at the Plaza. Noon to 4 p.m. Free.

Washington Spirit Pride Night at Audi Field

The Washington Spirit celebrates Pride Night during its match against Racing Louisville, and the team promises “the largest halftime drag performance in NWSL history.” Look for Pride photo stations, a Pride flag giveaway and booths representing LGBTQ community groups. 8 p.m. $15-$210.

Alexandria Pride Month Kick Off at Market Square

Alexandria kicks off its Pride Month celebrations at Old Town’s Market Square with an outdoor drag story hour, face painting and spoken word. 2 to 5 p.m. Free.

Advertisement

Museum Walk Weekend around Dupont Circle

Haven’t made it to Dupont Circle’s cultural landmarks, such as the historic Dumbarton House or Dupont Underground, the art gallery housed in an abandoned streetcar station? The neighborhood’s annual Museum Walk Weekend is a great time to visit, especially because admission fees are waived at six museums and galleries. Create your own itinerary, starting at institutions like the National Museum of American Jewish Military History, Anderson House or the President Wilson House, which are all within walking distance of one another. Don’t miss seeing the permanent exhibits at the Phillips Collection, America’s first museum of modern art, which will offer free admission from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., plus family-friendly tours, art activities in the courtyard, and story time and games in the Music Room. Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free; registration requested.

Festival Argentino at Kenmore Middle School

From tango to asado, the culture of Argentina is on full display at the 36th Festival Argentino in Arlington. The main event is Saturday’s festival at Kenmore Middle School, with performances by the acclaimed folk group Los 4 de Córdoba and veteran rock singer Valerio Rinaldi, among other musicians and dancers. A marketplace offers Argentine products and crafts and food from local restaurants. Friday night’s preview in Fairfax, which requires a separate ticket, includes asado demonstrations, DJs, dancing, food and wine. 3:30 to 10:30 p.m. $15-$35.

Ballston Quarterfest Crawl

Ballston’s biggest party brings music, food and drink deals, and family events to indoor and outdoor locations throughout the neighborhood. Stop in for Capitals-related activities at Ballston Quarter, games, live bands and DJs at bars and restaurants, and businesses offering all-day happy hours, free samples and other specials. Noon to 7 p.m. Free; food and drink prices vary.

Beer in the Burbs at Fairfax Old Town Square

Breweries from across the Old Dominion, including Afton’s Blue Mountain Brewery, Harrisonburg’s Brothers Craft Brewing and Norfolk’s Smartmouth, join Caboose, Lost Rhino and other locals at a festival in Fairfax’s Old Town Square. This year’s theme is Disney, which means costumed princesses meeting and greeting children (2:30 to 4:30 p.m.) and the Little Mermen band playing familiar songs for everyone to sing along with (3:30 to 6 p.m.). All beers are available in a taster size as well as a full pour. 2 to 6 p.m. Free admission; beers $3-$8.

Takoma Trukgarten in Takoma Park

Takoma Park’s annual beer festival returns with tastings from at least 10 local breweries, including Landmade, Lone Oak and Denizens, and Anxo cider; food from Cheros Grill taqueria, Soko Butcher and other neighborhood vendors; and live music. Organizers welcome dogs but note they’re in “a hot parking lot” next to the Takoma Park Co-op. Tickets include either six or 12 tasting tickets; more can be purchased at the event. Noon to 5 p.m. $30-$50. Free for nondrinkers and those under 21.

Advertisement

Washington Folk Festival at Glen Echo Park

Don’t let the name fool you: There will be a dizzying number of musical genres to hear at Glen Echo Park’s annual Washington Folk Festival, a weekend event that draws local musicians specializing in styles from swing to bluegrass to gospel. There are seven stages throughout the park; one is dedicated to storytelling (including a joke swap), while others find dancers performing the waltz, tango and many other forms of movement. Go shopping at a craft marketplace and look out for artists-in-residence stationed around Glen Echo, including dance performances occurring spontaneously along the park’s walkways. Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. Free.

Chinatown Community Festival

The Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs brings a cultural festival to Chinatown Park, featuring performances from K-pop dance groups, traditional Thai and Indian dancers, taekwondo and tai chi demonstrations, yo-yo performances, a Japanese tea ceremony, and a pottery exhibition. There are also activities for kids, with a focus on crafts: face painting, sand art, clay doll crafting, henna designs and Japanese bonsai demonstrations. 11 a.m. Free.

Chacho Second Anniversary