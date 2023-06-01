Man who murdered woman with Down syndrome in Va. gets life sentence

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A 41-year-old man who was convicted of raping and killing a young woman with Down syndrome in her Alexandria apartment was sentenced Thursday to life in prison. David Jasante Cunningham lived in the same apartment complex as Melia Jones, who was cold to the touch when her father arrived for a visit in December 2021. What he found was a haunting scene of violence.

“She was wrapped in her [Hannah] Montana blanket with a plastic shopping bag pulled and tied over her head,” the father, Excell Jones, wrote in a statement to the court. He added, “It feels as if I am in a nightmare and I cannot awaken.”

Jones was raped and mutilated before being strangled, Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Maana K. Parcham said during a two-week trial this year. A jury in Alexandria Circuit Court convicted Cunningham of aggravated murder and two counts of rape in February.

“There are cases that are uniquely marked by a level of viciousness and premeditation that shocks the conscience of decent human beings,” Parcham wrote in a sentencing brief, describing Jones as a trusting and friendly young woman who had recently moved into her own home and whose final moments were “marred by unspeakable terror.”

Jones, who had graduated during the coronavirus pandemic from a four-year program for students with disabilities at the Pulley Career Center, “was always eager to try new things and meet new people, and she had a positive outlook on life that was contagious,” her brother, André Jones, wrote in a letter to the court. She was a fan of pop stars and gospel music, and won employee-of-the-month awards while working at Reagan National Airport and the Marriott Hotel in Crystal City, according to family members and prosecutors.

“She brought so much joy and happiness into our lives, and she had a heart of gold that touched the lives of everyone she met,” her brother wrote. “We will never forget MJ, and we will continue to honor her memory by advocating for the rights and dignity of people with disabilities.”

Melissa Bindocci, who was one of Jones’s teachers at the Pulley Center, described her as a model student and “happy spirit.” After the sentencing hearing Thursday, Bindocci said educators are thinking about the safest ways to encourage students with disabilities to embrace their independence.

“A lot of our students have difficulty understanding what a predator looks like because it can look like your neighbor, and so that’s been really, I think, challenging for us as a group, a community of teachers: how to change that and how to move into providing instruction that feels safe for us,” Bindocci said. “We promoted her as, ‘Look at this success story,’ and then you stop and think this could happen to anybody.”

Surveillance video showed Cunningham stalking Jones as she waited for a food delivery the night before her death on Dec. 4, 2021, according to Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan L. Porter. A lab review could not exclude Cunningham’s DNA from samples taken from Jones’s neck, left hand and fingernails, anal cavity and a bloodied pair of scissors found underneath her bed, according to the court record. Cunningham’s fingerprint was found on a can of Lysol that had been used at the scene of the killing, and Jones’s blood was found in a groove on the underside of a sandal seized from Cunningham’s apartment, prosecutors said.

“A terrible offense, an extremely vulnerable victim, a premeditated crime, and then, a remorseless killer — that combination definitely is deserving of the most serious penalties that the law can impose, and that’s what happened in this case,” Porter said after the sentencing.

After initially telling police he did not know Jones, Cunningham revised his account and said he had been friendly and “flirty” with her and that the two had a brief, consensual sexual encounter around the same time she was killed. When police told Cunningham forensic evidence linked him to the killing, he replied: “That’s just scientific evidence. That doesn’t mean that I killed her,” according to video shown to the jury.

Cunningham continues to maintain his innocence and will appeal his convictions, Alexandria Public Defender Megan Thomas wrote in a sentencing brief. Cunningham’s mother and stepfather wrote letters to the court saying that he struggled with drug and alcohol addiction through the years but that they did not believe he killed Jones.

Under Virginia law, an aggravated murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison, but judges may choose to suspend part of it. Cunningham’s convictions on the two rape counts were each punishable by a sentence of five years to life in prison. Public defenders requested that Circuit Court Judge Kathleen M. Uston stop short of handing down a life sentence and instead impose a prison term that lasted until Cunningham reached old age.

Uston imposed three consecutive life sentences. Addressing Cunningham from the bench, the judge noted “the bloody scissors on which your DNA was found,” “the coverup that followed,” the “brutality of this crime” and the “intense suffering by a vulnerable member of our community.”

“There was no expression of remorse, even today,” Uston said, adding that Cunningham could have expressed sympathy for Jones’s family, who were in the courtroom, even while maintaining his innocence. Cunningham declined to address the court; Thomas declined to comment after the sentencing.

Originally from New York, Cunningham moved to Virginia to be closer to his children, according to his attorneys. Prosecutors and Cunningham’s public defenders noted in court filings that his youngest son is disabled.

