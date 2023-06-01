D.C. firefighters sue city, alleging officials reneged on pension promises

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

A group of D.C. firefighters who want to retire sued the District on Thursday, alleging officials reneged on promises to let them transfer to a more generous pension plan after the city’s fire and ambulance services merged more than 15 years ago. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The five firefighters filed the suit in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Their attorney said as many as 100 firefighters could be impacted, and they are seeking $100 million.

Most of them, attorney Pam Keith said, are minorities, and some are women. The lawsuits alleges such groups “were simply not valued by the fire chiefs at the time.”

The five members who are suing were hired as EMTs or paramedics. When they also became firefighters in later years after the merger, the lawsuit says they were promised verbally and in writing that they would shift from a 401(k)-type retirement plan, which is available to them and most other city employees, into a more lucrative, defined benefit plan available only to firefighters and police officers.

But the lawsuit alleges the city “did not appropriately fund” the plan for the emergency medical system employees who became firefighters and “reneged on the contractual promises” to let them transfer to the defined benefit option, with their prior years of service counted.

As a result, the lawsuit says, the firefighters “will have to work decades more than their colleagues to earn the same benefit, retire now with essentially nothing, or pay hundreds of thousands of dollars out of their own pockets to fund their own retirements.”

A spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department referred questions about the lawsuit to the Office of the Attorney General, which defends city agencies in litigation. A spokeswoman for that office declined to comment. The mayor’s office did not respond to an inquiry.

Ricardo Clark, a firefighter who has been with the department nearly 34 years and is part of the lawsuit, called it unfair that he would have to work longer to retire with the money he said had been promised.

“It hurts to work in this city all these years and to be a Washingtonian and to be treated like this,” Clark said at a news conference in front of the station for Engine 31 in Chevy Chase, where he is assigned.

Melissa Turner, a 20-year veteran, said it was “heartbreaking” that she would not be able to retire as she had planned. “We give everything to serve the citizens, 24 hours a day,” she said.

Vance Pitts, Jr., a firefighter for 29 years, said he didn’t find out until a Zoom call in 2021 that his retirement benefits were not what the city had promised.

“I thought my pension was already defined and that the department was supposed to make sure my retirement was set,” Pitts, Jr. said. “I felt this just wasn’t right.”

But the merger ran into bureaucratic obstacles — including dueling labor unions and pay scales, and a reluctance from some members to be cross-trained — that slowed implementation. Even now, officials say, there are a handful of members who remain trained only as paramedics or EMTs.

The fire and ambulance services merged after the 2006 death of retired New York Times reporter and editor David E. Rosenbaum. Rosenbaum died after D.C. emergency personnel mistook the effects of injuries from a vicious mugging for public intoxication and labeled the incident low-priority.

At the time, calls for emergency medical technicians and paramedics outnumbered calls for fires, a trend that continues. A key recommendation from a commission studying the Rosenbaum incident was to merge the fire and overtaxed ambulance system. Firefighters and paramedics would then be cross-trained to make care more efficient and response times faster.

