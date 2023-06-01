Hoyer endorses Prince George’s county executive for Senate

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Long-serving Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) on Thursday backed Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) for Senate, offering a weighty endorsement in a growing field of contenders. “I ask all Marylanders to join me in sending a strong, experienced and compelling voice to the United States Senate — someone who looks like the state and country she serves,” Hoyer told a crowd in Suitland, touting Alsobrooks’s experience and emphasizing the history she would make as Maryland’s first Black senator.

Alsobrooks in a statement said she is “honored” to receive an endorsement from Hoyer, whom she described as a “wonderful colleague, mentor and friend, offering his partnership and spirit of collaboration throughout my career.”

Alsobrooks told The Washington Post that Hoyer was the first person to call with congratulations on her county executive victory and that the two have been in regular contact since. They have been in lockstep as Prince George’s has tried to lure the FBI headquarters, with Hoyer helping to beat the drum for the county’s argument, demanding equity.

Advertisement

The announcement comes as the contest to succeed retiring Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) in a 2024 election is taking shape: Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando (D-At Large) was first to throw his hat into the ring; Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) has begun dropping campaign commercials; and Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) is weighing a run.

Alsobrooks has already racked up endorsements from some of Maryland’s heavy hitters, including Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.), former Maryland Democratic Party chair Susan Turnbull and former state senator Gloria Lawlah. The Hoyer endorsement adds clout and name recognition to Alsobrooks’s Senate bid, and it aligns with the Democratic Party’s shift to be more intentional about its candidates and how they represent the party. Former House majority leader Hoyer is the only Marylander to ever have that role, and he remains the longest-serving Marylander in the House.

Hoyer noted that Maryland’s congressional delegation at one time had an equal number of men and women, but now there are only men.

Advertisement

If Alsobrooks were to win, she would also be the first Black woman to join the Senate since Vice President Harris and only the second woman in Maryland history to serve since Barbara A. Mikulski (D).

“Coming from a family that had fled racial violence in South Carolina, Angela had to confront many of the challenges facing our country at a young age,” Hoyer said. “She also knew that despite those challenges, America remains the great land of opportunity — a place where anyone can make a difference.”

Hoyer has been keen on fostering talent on his own turf and throughout Maryland, advising newcomers such as state Del. Jazz Lewis (D) and endorsing Gov. Wes Moore (D).

Hoyer told the crowd he witnessed Alsobrooks’s ability to lead under pressure as she weathered the coronavirus pandemic and heightened tensions between law enforcement and citizens after the killing of George Floyd.

“Angela Alsobrooks did not shrink from that challenge,” he said.

Meagan Flynn contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article