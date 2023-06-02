Virginia Democrat tells voters he’s their delegate before the election

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Del. Dan Helmer (D-Fairfax) may have a strong advantage against his Republican opponent this fall in a new deeply blue Northern Virginia district created through redistricting. But this week Helmer, who is running unopposed in this month’s Democratic primary election, got ahead of himself with at least some voters in the future 10th District by sending out an official-looking letter in which he introduces himself as their current state delegate.

“As your Delegate, I am available to help our community with issues ranging from accessing unemployment benefits, addressing public safety issues, assisting with tax-related issues and working with VDOT to help keep our roads safe,” the campaign letter reads, using a “Commonwealth of Virginia” letterhead and appearing as if it is from Helmer’s current 40th District House of Delegates office.

“Congratulations on being a voter in our community, and please reach out anytime,” the letter concludes.

One voter did reach out. But not to get help.

Judy Usherson, 75, said she was initially confused about Helmer’s greeting, given that Del. Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax), who is not running for reelection, is her delegate in the current 41st District.

Then Usherson, whose Fairfax County home will be in the 10th District in January, became angry over the letter, which she said only adds to the widespread confusion among voters caused by redistricting. She called the number listed on Helmer’s letter to complain but, after leaving a message, never heard back, Usherson said.

“It’s not a partisan issue,” said Usherson, who described herself as “a liberal independent.”

“It’s confusing enough that Virginia went through this massive, contentious redistricting,” she said. “He could have said: ‘Hey, we’ve gone through redistricting and in the next election in November, I will be running as a candidate in your district.’ For him to assume that position now is unethical.”

Helmer’s campaign wouldn’t say how many copies of the missive were mailed, or to whom. Usherson said at least three of her neighbors got the letters, some of them asking, “Who is this guy?”

In a statement, Helmer, whose current district includes a portion of what will be the 10th District, acknowledged that the letter went to some people he doesn’t represent. The mailer, he said in the statement, was meant to inform voters about the past legislative session and to offer them support if they needed it.

“While I don’t yet represent all residents of the 10th House District, as could be inferred from the mailer, we’re proud to provide assistance to anyone who contacts us,” the statement said. “We’re working hard to earn the support of voters across the 10th.”

James Thomas, Helmer’s Republican opponent in November, called the letter deceitful.

“In the new 10th district, over 25,000 people or close to 40% of the residents never voted for Dan Helmer and he is falsely claiming to be their elected representative,” Thomas said, in a statement. “I believe that voters are tired of these kind of deceitful tactics by politicians to give themselves an edge in November’s elections.”

