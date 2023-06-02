D.C. election laws are GOP’s next target in Congress

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C.'s election laws will be next to enter the crosshairs in the GOP’s oversight of the District in Congress, with a hearing next week set to delve into D.C. “election integrity.” The joint hearing of the House Oversight and Administration committees on Wednesday will examine the American Confidence in Elections Act, which includes a title that would overwrite D.C.'s election laws, according to an Oversight committee spokeswoman. The focus is described as “the Path to Election Integrity in the District of Columbia.”

The hearing is part of the most aggressive and sustained interest Republicans have taken in intervening in D.C. affairs in years, with new bills or hearings or votes targeting D.C. policies sprouting up seemingly every other week. Congress has oversight of D.C. thanks to a provision in the Constitution, a responsibility that Republicans in this Congress have enthusiastically leveraged. They have successfully blocked D.C.'s revised criminal code — getting help from Democrats on that — and pursued blocking its policing bill, along with holding multiple hearings to question city officials, including the mayor, about crime and public safety.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had made clear earlier this year that Republicans would use D.C. to make broad national political points about being tough on crime. But Wednesday’s hearing makes clear Republicans will also use deep-blue D.C. to model GOP policy preferences in another area: election laws.

The American Confidence in Elections Act — introduced last Congress by Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), who is no longer in office — includes a pillar focused exclusively on rewriting D.C.'s election laws. It would require voters voting in person to present identification, and require people applying to vote absentee to include a copy of their identification, which local D.C. law does not require. It would add restrictions on the use of drop boxes. It would prohibit D.C. from sending unsolicited mail-in ballots to registered voters and prohibit same-day registration, which D.C. allows. And among other things, it would ban noncitizen voting, which D.C. is set to allow in future elections after the D.C. Council passed a law that Republicans also unsuccessfully sought to block this year.

The committees have invited D.C. Board of Elections Executive Director Monica Holman Evans to testify — along with former Virginia attorney general and Trump administration official Ken Cuccinelli. Cuccinelli now runs the Election Transparency Initiative, a joint project of the antiabortion group SBA Pro-Life America and socially conservative American Principles Project that advocates for stricter voting laws. Cuccinelli served at points as Trump’s head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and as acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security during the 2020 election, when Trump sought to convince Cuccinelli to seize voting machines, which he declined to do, according to the Jan. 6 report.

Republican elections lawyer Charles Spies has also been invited as a witness. The Democrats invited as a witness Wendy R. Weiser, a democracy expert at the Brennan Center for Justice.

“Congress needs to get serious about election integrity and implement a comprehensive plan to restore confidence in America’s electoral process,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) said in a joint statement. “The American Confidence in Elections Act is landmark legislation set to build voter confidence, equip states, protect Americans’ political speech, and ensure overdue election integrity measures for the District of Columbia.”

Council member Anita Bonds (D-At Large), who chairs the committee with oversight of the Board of Elections, said it’s “a little bit of a mystery” why Congress is so interested in D.C.'s elections, while acknowledging it’s Congress’s prerogative. But she suspected the motivation was political considering sustained GOP rhetoric about election integrity in the aftermath of the 2020 election and former president Donald Trump’s false claims that it was stolen.

“We’ve had very clean elections, and I’ve not witnessed or heard of any complaints about the elections process. There have been little things, like maybe a voting machine wasn’t operative for an hour or two, and we had to bring in new equipment at one or two polling sites, but nothing where there has been an attempt or allegations of an attempt to somehow tamper with the elections process,” she said.

At the time Davis introduced the bill, he wrote in an opinion piece in the Hill that his legislation would offer states a “model” for best-practices election laws and enhance tools for them to implement them, saying he was hewing to the federalist principle that states know best what elections laws would work for them.

But that apparently didn’t apply to the District of Columbia, Davis suggested. “However, the Constitution gives Congress responsibility over the District of Columbia. The ACE Act will implement best practices outlined in the model state legislation in Washington,” he wrote, insisting a voter ID law would not suppress turnout in the liberal city, which has long been the argument against similar laws.

Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-N.Y.), the top Democrat on the House Administration Committee, said in a statement that Democrats would “continue to fight for access to the ballot box and to ensure every eligible voter has the opportunity to have their voice heard.”

“This Republican bill would erect barriers between voters and the ballot box, rather than break them down,” he said. “Washington D.C. already has accessible, secure and transparent elections. This bill is a threat to our democracy.”

Bonds said she hoped the District could also convey to Congress that they should give D.C. full voting rights to elect voting members of Congress. The District has three electoral votes for president; otherwise most of its elections are local, and it has no federal voting representatives.

Should Republicans proceed with an elections bill, it might get traction in the House — but would be much tougher in the Democratic-controlled Senate, where the filibuster requires 60 votes for legislation to advance.

