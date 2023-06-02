Bowser to name new D.C. Health director after a nearly year-long search

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The agency — which is on the front lines of the city's response to opioid fatalities, gun violence and other entrenched public health challenges confronting the nation's urban centers — has been without a permanent leader since LaQuandra Nesbitt resigned in July.

Sharon Lewis, formerly a senior deputy director at the department, has steered the agency since, helping D.C. Health navigate the mpox crisis and lingering impacts of covid-19 as city officials conducted a national search.

For now, the Chief Operating Officer Keith Fletcher will serve as interim director and run day-to-day operations with the senior leadership team, Bowser spokeswoman Susana Castillo said in a statement.

The District is not alone in struggling to hire and keep key public health workers, from clinical staff to nurses to community health workers. But the pandemic often put politicians at odds with public health experts, at times causing the public to question the science driving policy decisions and reinforcing the need for public health leaders to balance medical know-how with political acumen.

Leading an agency in a city like D.C. is particularly challenging because of the attention the nation’s capital attracts from Congress and neighboring jurisdictions, said Georges C. Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association.

The industry already is grappling with an exodus from public health due to burnout from three years of the pandemic as well as a wave of retirements, said Benjamin, who was acting commissioner for public health in the District in the early 90s.

“The jobs have become more political,” he said in a recent interview. “There was a time when you had a lot of these big things happen in public health and governors and mayors cared, but didn’t hit newspapers … This is public health’s time in the fishbowl.”

The new D.C. health director’s relationship with Bowser and senior officials in government will be key, Benjamin said.

“Good health policy is good politics but sometimes you have to be the explainer of that, the person who makes that transparent to the political leader,” he said. “And sometimes you have to be able to tell them ‘no’.”

Nesbitt cultivated a national profile during eight years as one of Bowser’s longest-serving cabinet members and guided District’s response from the early chaotic days of the pandemic to the explosion of mpox. She left the District in July to serve as executive director of the Center for Population Health Sciences and Health Equity at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Lewis was poised to retire when she agreed to take the position temporarily. Her last day was this week, said Castillo, the mayor’s spokeswoman. Efforts to reach Lewis Friday were unsuccessful.

Her departure comes as another high-profile health agency employee leaves this month and as Bowser works to fill several critical roles in her administration.

Patrick Ashley, former senior deputy director at the health department, moved to D.C. Public Schools to lead a new Office of Fiscal Strategy that will oversee contracts and procurement after school leaders flouted the law in awarding multimillion-dollar contracts without Council approval.

Ashley also helped manage the District’s response to coronavirus and mpox and was a public face of the department as twin crises roiled residents.

Additional high-profile departures within Bowser’s administration include Police Chief Robert J. Contee III, who is retiring this month to take a job at the FBI. John Falccichio, the former deputy mayor of planning and economic development and Bowser’s chief of staff, resigned after allegations that he sexually harassed female employees, which remains under investigation. And other departments – such as the Department of Buildings and Office of United Communications – are undergoing changes in leadership as well.

In her third term as mayor, Bowser this week formalized sabbatical and severance programs in hopes of retaining her administration’s veteran agency leaders and easing the transition when they leave.

Meagan Flynn contributed to this report.

