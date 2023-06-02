10 D.C. music festivals you can’t miss in June

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

June marks the beginning of music festival season, and local stages will be full of international stars and up-and-coming young performers. From giant amphitheaters to neighborhood celebrations, here’s what you need to know — and hear. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Capital Jazz Fest at Merriweather Post Pavilion This is the 30th year for Capital Jazz Fest, and fittingly, the event brings more than 30 acts to Merriweather Post Pavilion over three days. Vocalists Fantasia and Joe headline the “Friday Night Soul” concert, and the rest of the weekend includes performances by George Benson, Corinne Bailey Rae, Ne-Yo and the Isley Brothers. On Saturday and Sunday, you can bounce between the Pavilion Stage, which is devoted to contemporary jazz, and the Symphony Woods Stage, where you’ll find R&B and soul music. June 2 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. and June 3-4 from noon to 10 p.m. $89.50-$235.

Sound Scene at the Hirshhorn

D.C.’s interactive sound and multisensory arts festival returns to the Hirshhorn with art installations, live performances and small group workshops on everything from beat making to sonic meditation. Both local and international artists perform over two days, with the goal of making some noise at the museum. June 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Free; RSVP suggested.

Tinner Hill Heritage Music Festival at Cherry Hill Park

New Orleans funk band Dumpstaphunk headlines this 29th annual festival dedicated to celebrating Black history in the Falls Church neighborhood of Tinner Hill. In addition to a full day of music, there’s a “relaxation village” with yoga and hammocks, a beer garden, and works by local artists. Families shouldn’t miss entertainment like a set from kids’ band Rocknoceros and a “puppy petting party” by Lost Dog and Cat Rescue. Snacks are available from local restaurants, including Northside Social and Clare & Don’s Beach Shack. June 10 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Adults $30, students age 12-22 $10, children 11 and younger free; VIP $55.

Woodmoorstock

Silver Spring’s Woodmoor neighborhood is bringing back Woodmoorstock, a free music festival that turns driveways and porches into stages for 55 bands playing throughout the afternoon. An open-to-all drum circle kicks off the party at Woodmoor Circle at noon, before crowds traverse the neighborhood to visit 11 stages, hearing a wide range of musical stylings and hitting up food trucks along the way. Organizers report more than 2,000 music lovers attended the first festival in 2022. June 10 from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Re:Set at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Music fans who get FOMO about committing to a single stage at big outdoor music festivals might be on board with the format for this new concert series. Happening at cities across the country in June, each Re:Set show includes full-length sets from four acts all on the same stage. The D.C. region’s Re:Set venue is Merriweather, with indie supergroup Boygenius, Steve Lacy and LCD Soundsystem headlining Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively — along with supporting acts including Bartees Strange, James Blake and Jamie XX. June 16-18 from 4:15 to 10 p.m. $45-$650.

Alexandria Jazz Fest

The 45th annual ALX Jazz Fest once again merges with Old Town Alexandria’s newish Portside Festival, kicking off a weekend of festivities. Spend Friday evening on the waterfront listening to jazz performances, with readings by local poets between sets, and watch as artist Aniekan Udofia creates an on-site mural inspired by the musical lineup. Alexandria’s Port City Brewing Company is also in Waterfront Park if you need refreshments while enjoying the free entertainment. June 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. Free.

Home Rule Festival at the Parks at Walter Reed

Bring a blanket and picnic to Walter Reed’s Great Lawn to listen to two days of acts curated by CapitalBop and Songbyrd Music House, two power players in the local music scene. The concert lineup on June 17, featuring go-go band EU and six other DJs and artists, includes add-on attractions like a record fair and drinks from Anxo cidery, while June 24’s festivities revolve around a jazz showcase. General admission is free, or you can spring for VIP tickets, which include special access and artist meet-and-greets. June 17 and 24 from 1 to 9 p.m. Free-$65.

Columbia Pike Blues Festival

Vocalist and guitarist Judith Hill, who famously sang backup for artists like Prince and Michael Jackson, headlines the 26th annual Columbia Pike Blues Festival. The free party stretches over three blocks in Arlington, featuring four other musical acts and food and drinks from local businesses, as well as activities like a KidZone and Art Alley for crafts. June 17 from 1 to 8:30 p.m. Free.

Silver Spring Blues Fest

A blues block party lands in downtown Silver Spring during the 14th annual Silver Spring Blues Fest. The first half of the day is all about acoustic performances, while things get electric starting at 3 p.m., capped with a performance by Clarence “The Blues Man” Turner, and end with an all-star jam session at 9 p.m. June 17 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Free.

Out & About Festival at Wolf Trap

Wolf Trap debuts a music festival that puts the spotlight on LGBTQ artists and allies, with folk-rock singer Brandi Carlile headlining two nights of performances. She’s supported by acts like country-soul singer Yola, singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright and indie-pop band Lucius. It’s the rare occasion when you can visit all three of Wolf Trap’s stages, from family-friendly shows for all ages at Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods to D.C.’s up-and-coming indie-soul band Oh He Dead at the Meadow Stage. Note that separate tickets ($12; 10:30 a.m.) are required for the children’s performances. June 24-25 at 4 p.m. $59-$498.

