Prince William police identify suspect in triple homicide

Prince William County police on Friday identified a suspect they are seeking in the May 26 triple homicide at a house in the Woodbridge area.
Donald Antonio Barahona Quinonez, 28, is charged with three counts of murder and other offenses, including shooting into an occupied home, police said.
Police allege Barahona Quinonez began shooting in the home in the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue during a gathering, then fled after the encounter. They identified the victims as Edwin Geovanny Salmeron, 37; Luis Alonzo Salgado-Rivas, 41; and Kevin Josue Vallecillo Mendoza, 23, all of Woodbridge.
Salmeron, who was found outside the residence, died at the scene, Salgado-Rivas died later that day at a hospital, and Mendoza died the following day, police said.
Police said a fourth person shot at the home is expected to recover.