16 years later, driver who plowed car into crowded D.C. festival speaks out

Listen 9 min Gift Article Share

With her 7-year-old daughter buckled in the back seat of her Volvo station wagon, Tonya Bell drove from street corner to street corner in D.C., buying crack. She withdrew money from multiple ATMs, blowing almost $700 on the drug, she said in an interview. At one point, she stopped at a McDonald’s to get her little girl some french fries, smoking as her daughter ate and slept. As night turned to day, she headed toward a festival in Southeast D.C. known as Unifest, which she had fond memories of attending in her youth.

Bell said she “blacked out” as she plowed her car through police barriers and into the crowd. Witnesses described how the Volvo dragged mangled bodies, while others were knocked on top of the car’s hood and roof. All told, some 49 people, including 10 children and two police officers, were wounded, many of them seriously.

Advertisement

Bell ultimately pleaded guilty to myriad criminal charges in the June 2, 2007 incident, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Near the 16th anniversary of the car crash, Bell described the carnage and the events leading up to it in a series of detailed interviews for the first time.

Bell said she hopes her victims will forgive her — though she’s trying to move on even if they don’t.

“I believe in forgiveness and I hope people have forgiveness in their hearts. I am not that person any longer. And I want people to know that,” Bell said in telephone interviews from Federal Medical Center Carswell, a minimum security, federal prison in Fort Worth, Tex. “People judge me, I know that. But no one has a hell or a heaven to put me in.”

‘I didn’t know what was happening’

Bell had felony and misdemeanor arrests dating back to 1995, and served time in prison for charges involving cocaine. But in the three years leading up to the crash, Bell said she had not smoked crack cocaine and prided herself on attending daily addiction meetings.

Advertisement

Then in late May 2007, a woman she knew threatened to allege to D.C. child protective services that Bell had been abusing her daughter — an allegation Bell disputed.

“I was so scared and so angry. I didn’t know how to cope or what to do,” she said. “So, I went back to the one thing I knew would bring me some peace. And that was crack.”

On the afternoon of June 1, 2007, Bell worked half a day at her job as a temporary office clerk in D.C.'s Wilson Building, then took her daughter for a picnic. After that, she said, she began driving around the city.

Bell said she got increasingly high as she drove. At one point, she said she was pulled over by a U.S. Park Police officer, who gave her a warning to slow down. Bell said she believed that occurred on June 2. A Park Police spokesperson could not immediately confirm that account and asked The Washington Post to submit a Freedom of Information Request for any information. The application to the Department of Interior, which oversees such requests on behalf of the Park Police, was not immediately fulfilled.

Advertisement

By early that evening, Bell said, she had gotten “so high” and “blacked out.” Police say she drove through blockades at speeds ranging from 20 to 70 mph to reach the crowd near Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Good Hope Road. Some witnesses reported seeing Bell laughing as they pleaded with her to stop. Bell said she doesn’t remember anything.

“I can’t remember hitting the concrete barriers,” Bell said. “But I know it’s all my fault. I didn’t know where I was going. I didn’t know what was happening. I was in such an induced state because of whatever was in that drug.”

Victims’ lives ruined

Unifest, sponsored by Union Temple Baptist Church in Southeast Washington, was one of D.C.'s marquee annual Black cultural events, drawing up-and-coming performing artists from around the country, including Destiny’s Child and R&B crooner turned “Fast & Furious” franchise actor Tyrese Gibson. Organizers regularly expected 100,000 attendees on Saturday and Sunday. Festival goers snacked on funnel cakes, cotton candy and candied apples, casually strolling through as they listened to live hip-hop, gospel and go-go band performances.

Advertisement

“It was always a big community environment, especially for folks east of the [Anacostia] river and it gave a lot of minority owned businesses a chance to make money,” said D.C. Councilman Trayon White (D-Ward 8).

White, 38, recalled being at the festival when Bell’s rammed into the crowd.

“I heard people screaming and then I heard a commotion. I saw a lady in a car and people were trying to get her to stop and were trying to get her out of the car. I kept hearing the engine revving. And people yelling ‘There’s a kid in the car. There’s a kid in the car,’” he recalled.

Tasheba Gayle, of Toronto, attended the event as part of a performance with a Canadian choir. It was her first visit to the nation’s capital. Her choir had just finished their set when Bell’s car mowed through the crowd.

“The last thing I remember, I was standing near the church. The next thing I remembered, I was getting up out the street,” she said.

Gayle, now 53, suffered a fractured shoulder and hip, and was later diagnosed with whiplash after having frequent dizziness and headaches. She said she understands Bell wants forgiveness, but Bell “has to understand that she destroyed many lives, not just physically, but emotionally and financially.”

Advertisement

“Just because a person forgives you, doesn’t mean you don’t suffer the consequences of your actions. All actions have consequences,” Gayle said.

Tonya Johnson said her fiancé, Arnold Jefferson, had come to the festival with their daughter, as well as her son and her then 2-year-old grandson, for what she called “daddy’s day.” Johnson said Bell hit all four of them — though Jefferson was hurt the worst. Flown from the scene by helicopter, Jefferson spent months in the hospital. He later died, though authorities did not attribute the death to injuries from the crash.

“I will never forget what she did to my family,” Johnson, 59, said. “My daughter suffers from psychosis. The shock of losing her father in front of her. They were best friends.”

How Bell spends her time behind bars

Bell ultimately pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated assault while armed, 10 counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and cruelty to children. She was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Advertisement

In 2021 and 2022, Bell wrote several letters to the chief judge of D.C. Superior Court, asking for early release from prison. Bell asserted that she broke a hip during a fall in prison, and feared her health made her more susceptible to covid-19. Judge Anita Josey-Herring denied Bell’s request, writing that Bell would be eligible for release in 2029.

A mother of three and grandmother of one, Bell said she still has weekly chats with her children, including her youngest daughter, now 23, who was in the car that day and was raised by Bell’s cousin after Bell’s arrest. Bell declined to allow her daughter, who still lives in the D.C. area, to be interviewed. Bell said she wanted to protect her daughter’s privacy.

Bell said she has taken college classes and completed legal secretary training classes while incarcerated and hopes to one day work with veterans who suffer from mental illness and substance and alcohol abuse. In a letter to the judge, she also outlined how she works as a suicide prevention counselor for inmates who have been placed on suicide watch.

Advertisement

Bell said she practices Islam, praying multiple times a day. She’s also undergone years of therapy — physical and emotional — and drug counseling. She often listens to jazz and classical music, including Beethoven, while reading “Awaken the Giant Within” by inspirational speaker and self-help guru Tony Robbins.

She is also working on working on her own book, which she calls “The Clemency Bible” where she assembles inspirational quotes from people to encourage readers.

“I can’t change what happened,” Bell said, in between repeated recorded messages reminding callers the telephone conversation was at a federal penitentiary. “I’m just trying to go on with my future and maybe, hopefully help others.”

Bell said she has not had contact with her victims — though one sent her a Christmas card for six years. Prison officials, Bell said, instructed her never to write back, and she could not recall the name of the person who sent the cards.

Advertisement

Discussing the accident, “woke up a lot of guilt and resentment and emotions that were laying dormant,” she said. “But I’m glad to deal with it now.”

Unifest returned briefly in 2009 after the crash, but it is no longer an annual D.C. tradition. White said there have been “preliminary talks” about reviving it, but there are significant security concerns. The Rev. Anika Wilson-Brown, Union Temple’s lead pastor, said the city would have to help the church underwrite the event by providing additional police officers and closing of streets. She said the increased “seemingly random violence” in the city is also a major deterrent.

“We haven’t had any conversations about doing it,” she said. “There is some interest there. But it won’t be in the immediate future.”

If Unifest does return, it’s unlikely Bell would. She said she will likely remain in Texas after her release and does not plan on returning to Washington — a city that seems to have changed since she went to prison.

“I don’t move backward. I move forward,” she said. “I don’t stay in the past. I move on.”

Magda Jean-Louis and Razzan Nakhlawi contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article