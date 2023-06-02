The 15 best ways to celebrate Juneteenth in the D.C. area

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Throughout the D.C. area, Juneteenth has long been a time of celebration: parades, festivals and events remembering the day in 1865 when the enslaved people of Galveston, Tex., were told that, “in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free,” as had been promised in the Emancipation Proclamation 2½ years earlier.

It’s a day for community, for learning about history and sharing lessons with the next generation. While Juneteenth is technically celebrated on Monday, June 19, commemorations and festivals begin as early as Thursday, June 15.

Live! at the Library at the Library of Congress

The Library of Congress’s weekly after-hours event has two programs to mark Juneteenth. Curators from the library’s photographs and prints division host Renata Cherlise, the founder of the Black Archives and author of “Black Archives: A Photographic Celebration of Black Life,” to delve into the library’s vast holdings, including Rosa Parks’s family photos. Storyteller and roots musician Robert B. Jones performs in the Coolidge Auditorium on the same evening, sharing tales of the blues and African American music. Free timed passes are required for entry. June 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. loc.gov. Free.

City of Bowie Juneteenth Festival

Bowie’s celebration of Juneteenth stretches for three days, with most activities taking place in and around Allen Pond Park. The fun begins that Friday night with a free African dance class at 7 p.m., followed by trivia and a screening of “42: The Jackie Robinson Story” around 9 p.m. On Saturday, the main event is the Juneteenth Family Reunion, with live music, inflatables for kids, games, a marketplace and food from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday starts with the Fathers and Families Bike Ride, which includes a 20- or 45-mile option, beginning at the park at 8 a.m. (Registration is required.) The day continues with a seven-on-seven football tournament for middle school and high school teams, before the Proverbs Reggae Band takes the stage in the park’s amphitheater at 7 p.m. June 16-18. cityofbowie.org/juneteenth. Free.

Juneteenth Community Day at National Museum of African American History and Culture

“Senses of Freedom: The Taste, Sound and Experience of an African American Celebration” is the theme of the day-long celebration on the National Mall. A bonus: Most of the happenings take place outside and do not require advance tickets, which can be a problem at the popular museum. Highlights include tours of the museum’s planting areas, learning about what’s growing there, with a focus on plants that were carried to America from Africa. Other activities include a guided tour focused on the architecture of the museum itself, storytelling and a drop-in drum circle, complete with lessons. Inside, local actor, musician and educator Rex Carnegie presents “The Sounds of Juneteenth” in the Heritage Hall, and visitors can craft Juneteenth-inspired fans and beaded bracelets. Important note: The indoor activities require free reservations, which are available from the museum’s website, with a maximum of two tickets per order. June 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. nmaahc.si.edu. Free.

View the Emancipation Proclamation and General Order No. 3 at the National Archives

For three days, the Emancipation Proclamation, which decreed that enslaved people in the Confederate States of America “shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free” as of Jan. 1, 1863, and General Order No. 3, which informed the enslaved of Texas about their freedom in June 1865, will be displayed together at the National Archives. The Emancipation Proclamation is so fragile that it’s on public view for only a few days each year, making this a rare chance to get a look at history. June 17-19. archivesfoundation.org. Free.

Juneteenth Family Day at the National Archives

Learn about the Freedman’s Village, a community of previously enslaved people on the grounds around Robert E. Lee’s Arlington House, and see General Order No. 3 at this all-ages event, which also includes arts and craft activities. June 17 at 11 a.m. archivesfoundation.org. Free.

Annapolis Juneteenth Parade and Festival

The Annapolis Juneteenth celebrations begin at noon June 17 at the City Dock, before thousands of participants — marching bands, floats, horseback riders, dance troupes and civic groups — make their way past the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Memorial and through downtown to the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. The adjacent Bates Athletic Complex hosts a festival from 1 to 9:15 p.m. with music from hip-hop legend Rakim, R&B vocalist Vivian Green, gospel singer Le’Andria Johnson, go-go band Be’la Dona and other local performers. The festival also includes Watoto, the children’s village, with interactive games and activities, and a marketplace full of vendors. Parking is available at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium ($5 per car) with a free shuttle to the festival grounds. The night before the festival, a VIP gala at the Crowne Plaza hotel includes tributes to Annapolis “difference makers” and live music and dancing. June 17. Parade at noon, festival at 1 p.m. theannapolisjuneteenth.org. Free.

Annual Scotland Juneteenth Heritage Festival

The Scotland community of Potomac was founded by formerly enslaved people in the 1870s and 1880s. Its annual Scotland Juneteenth Heritage Festival is undergoing “a significant expansion” this year to three days of events, with a “Motown and oldies concert and dance party” at Bethesda Blues and Jazz on Saturday and a day of service and interfaith worship service on Sunday. This leads up to a slew of events on Monday, including the Freedom Day concert headlined by Wyclef Jean and Tarrus Riley at the Howard County Fairgrounds; the Celebrate Juneteenth film festival at the AFI Silver Theatre; a baseball and softball clinic and baseball game at Shirley Povich Field in Rockville honoring Negro Leagues star Clarence “Pint” Isreal; and a community festival at Cabin John Village from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring a classic car show, talent show, children’s carnival, arts and craft activities, and a history pavilion with stories of the local area. June 17-19. juneteenthscotland.org. Ticket prices vary.

Prince George’s County Juneteenth Celebration, Watkins Park

Since 2008, the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission has hosted a Juneteenth celebration in Prince George’s County. It’s back at Watkins Park in Upper Marlboro this year, with dance performances, art activities, puppet shows and a “Freedom Cabin” where archaeologists teach about local histories. Food and merchandise vendors will also be on-site. June 17 from noon to 5 p.m. pgparks.com. Free.

‘Juneteenth: Journey to Freedom’ at BlackRock Center for the Arts

Montgomery County’s annual Juneteenth Celebration is a day full of activities for all ages: live music from artists including the Chuck Brown Band and jazz pianist Marcus Johnson; screenings including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “King Richard” and the documentary “Slavery By Another Name”; family-friendly arts and crafts, such as mask making and paint-and-sip classes; dance performances and workshops; and a digital scavenger hunt. June 17 from noon to 10 p.m. blackrockcenter.org. Free.

Juneteenth Festival at Creative Suitland

Celebrations are spread over two days at this Prince George’s County arts center. Saturday includes a screening of “The Poppaw Queen,” a documentary about a woman who was brought to Maryland around 1715 and illegally enslaved. Her descendants sued for their freedom in 1796 on the basis that she was born free in South America. The opening of a new exhibit called “The Art of Spiritual Liberation & Freedom,” poetry performances, and a panel discussion about activism and reparative justice are also on the schedule. Sunday kicks off with a farmers market before an afternoon of DJs, poetry, music and a drum circle. June 17 from 2 to 6 p.m.; June 18 from noon to 5 p.m. creativesuitland.org. Free.

Carlyle House Historic Park Annual Juneteenth Celebration

The Alexandria historical site — built by 18th-century merchant and enslaver John Carlyle — hosts an afternoon of poetry performances, art displays, hands-on activities, and the chance to learn about the Black people who lived and worked in the Carlyle House. June 17 from noon to 4 p.m. novaparks.com. Free.

Juneteenth Celebration at Frying Pan Farm Park

Live music, storytelling, hands-on art activities, history displays, and vendors with African American food and drinks are featured at this event from the Fairfax County Park Authority. Three one-hour sessions are available, and reservations are required. June 17 at 11 a.m., noon or 1 p.m. fairfaxcounty.gov/parks. Free.

Celebrate Juneteenth at Brookland Arts Walk

The second edition of this festival puts the spotlight on D.C. artists and makers, with vendors selling clothing, homewares, accessories, jewelry and other goods. While browsing, take in music and dance performances, story time for kids, arts activities, and discussions with Jabari Exum, who served as a movement coach and drummer in the Black Panther films. June 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. celebratejuneteenthdc.com. Free.

Juneteenth Freedom Celebration at the Anacostia Community Museum

There’s a distinctly local flavor to the Anacostia Community Museum’s celebrations. The music, curated with the Southeast edition of Porchfest DC, includes performances by the Too Much Talent Band and the Experience Band and Show. Other activities include a double Dutch contest, East of the River trivia and a workshop on urban gardening. The museum’s new exhibit, “To Live and Breathe: Women and Environmental Justice in Washington, D.C.,” will be open for self-guided tours. June 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. anacostia.si.edu/juneteenth. Free.

Step Afrika! ‘Step Xplosion’ at the Music Center at Strathmore

The Step Afrika! dance troupe is well-known in the D.C. area, but this new work, inspired by Black Lives Matter and the activism of 2020 and choreographed by the troupe’s Conrad Kelly II, has only been performed in New York. In keeping with the company’s mandate to foster the growth of the dance known as stepping, this performance also features appearances by five step teams from across the region, including Blue MaDness Stroll Team from Bowie State University and the high school girls of Baltimore’s Fatal Attraction Step Squad. Tickets include a 30-minute step workshop for all levels, but RSVPs are required. June 19 at 7 p.m. strathmore.org. $35-$75.

