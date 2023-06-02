Friday had it all: Record heat, smoke from afar and a near-full moon

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temperatures suddenly soared to record levels Friday in the Washington region, sending us a clear message: It's June, summer exists and we were getting a taste of it. The official high temperature in Washington, D.C., reached 90 for the first time this year, and surged on up to 94.

That was three degrees below the record in the city for the date, and seemed a respectable figure for any day in summertime.

In the region, special accolades for thermal accomplishment went to Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport, where the high reading was 97. That broke a 100-year-old record for the date, of 96.

Although Dulles International Airport could manage only 93, that was enough for a record there.

As meteorologists organize the year, June 1 starts summer, and on Friday, June 2, we learned we did not need to foray far into June for an example of summer heat.

But Friday’s display of atmospheric and meteorological events could not be encompassed by the thermometer alone.

On Friday morning, shortly after 4 a.m. when the moon slipped silently below the western horizon, it was large, orange and almost completely full.

The spectacle of its setting became even more compelling when enhanced and magnified by the increased size that the moon assumes when close to the horizon.

In folklore and custom, this month’s full moon is known as the strawberry moon. It will be mathematically full on Saturday.

A special link exists in American culture between the moon and this month, of course. The fact that the names for Earth’s satellite and for the current month happen to rhyme has not gone unnoticed by the tunesmiths.

The rhyme of moon and June has been regarded, sometimes jokingly, as fundamental to lyrics about springtime and romance, both staples of American popular song. Friday offered a free sky show featuring the moon in June.

Yet not even the combination of the start of June, our first 90-degree day and a full moon accounted for all the environmental phenomena that made Friday special.

For better or for worse, Friday’s skies gave us news of doings on the ground, telling of wildfires, foreign and domestic.

The National Weather Service said fires in New Jersey, and in Nova Scotia in Canada, both sent smoke drifting our way.

Its haze seemed to smear and smudge the blue above somewhat, detracting from what might otherwise have seemed an unsullied sort of summer idyll.

For if Friday let us sample summer, in many ways it seemed the kind of summer day many long for:

A day with heat that permits outdoor activity without fear that a passing cloud or sudden chill will impair a longed-for sense of peace, ease and even luxury.

But also a day without the discomfort occasioned by the summertime humidity that often transforms the long and sunny days into hours of sweat-soaked swelter and tropical torment.

Friday was hot, perhaps startlingly so. Yet it seemed dry. If that was summer, some may have thought, let it come.

