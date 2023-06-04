Sonic boom heard across D.C. region caused by military flight, Md. officials say

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An authorized Defense Department plane caused a sonic boom heard across the D.C. region Sunday afternoon, officials in Maryland said. The loud, explosive sound startled residents across the District, Maryland and Virginia around 3:10 p.m. For nearly an hour, it was unclear what had made the noise. On social media, people from areas as far-flung as Springfield, Va., and Bowie, Md., reported hearing the boom and feeling the accompanying vibrations that shook houses and left people searching for the source of the sound.

Officials from Annapolis and Bowie both said on Twitter that it was caused by a Defense Department flight.

“The loud boom that was heard across the DMV area was caused by an authorized DOD flight. This flight caused a sonic boom. That is all the information available at this time,” according to a statement by the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management.

Officials in Bowie said they “confirmed that the loud boom heard in Bowie was a sonic boom from a plane out of Joint Base Andrews.”

A media representative for Joint Base Andrews could not say what caused the boom but suggested the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) would know. NORAD did not immediately respond to calls and an email.

Separately, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a Cessna Citation jet crashed near Montebello, Va., around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. It is not clear if the two incidents were linked.

The aircraft had taken off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tenn., and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York, the FAA said.

The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board would lead the investigation into the crash. The board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Data from flight tracking service FlightRadar24 shows a plane matching the Citation’s description and flight path reaching Long Island before turning around. The plane flew directly over Washington before the data ends near Staunton, Va.

