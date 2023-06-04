Fighter jets from Joint Base Andrews, Md., caused a sonic boom to reverberate throughout the D.C. region, startling residents Sunday afternoon.
What causes a sonic boom, and is it harmful?
“The NORAD aircraft were authorized to travel at supersonic speeds and a sonic boom may have been heard by residents of the region,” NORAD officials said in a statement Sunday night.
It remains unclear why the Cessna crashed, but before NORAD officials provided an explanation for the loud noise, area residents had been questioning what happened over social media.
Here’s what to know about sonic booms: