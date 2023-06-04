What causes a sonic boom, and is it harmful? A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet, manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp., performs maneuvers at the Singapore Airshow held at the Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore, Feb. 6, 2018. (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg)

Fighter jets from Joint Base Andrews, Md., caused a sonic boom to reverberate throughout the D.C. region, startling residents Sunday afternoon. The F-16 jet aircraft were scrambled in response to a Cessna that authorities said was unresponsive when hailed, and later crashed in southwestern Virginia, according to North American Aerospace Defense Command.

“The NORAD aircraft were authorized to travel at supersonic speeds and a sonic boom may have been heard by residents of the region,” NORAD officials said in a statement Sunday night.

It remains unclear why the Cessna crashed, but before NORAD officials provided an explanation for the loud noise, area residents had been questioning what happened over social media.

Here’s what to know about sonic booms: