33-year-old dies in custody at Alexandria jail

A 33-year-old man being held at the Alexandria Adult Detention Center died Sunday after collapsing in a housing unit’s common room, according to city officials.
The sheriff’s office, which runs the jail, and the Alexandria Police Department said they were conducting a death investigation. A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office could not say Monday whether Eubanks had been treated by the jail’s medical staff before his death. A police spokesman said a cause of death would be determined by the medical examiner’s office.
The Alexandria Public Defender’s Office, which represented Eubanks in connection with several misdemeanor charges filed this year, including larceny and misbehavior in court, said it had not received information about the death from the sheriff’s office as of Monday afternoon.