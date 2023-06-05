33-year-old dies in custody at Alexandria jail

Glenn W. Eubanks III, an Alexandria resident who had been in custody since April 12, died “after experiencing an apparent medical emergency” just after 4 p.m. Sunday, the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office said. Eubanks was pronounced dead shortly before 5 p.m. after jail staff and medics administered emergency treatment.

The sheriff’s office, which runs the jail, and the Alexandria Police Department said they were conducting a death investigation. A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office could not say Monday whether Eubanks had been treated by the jail’s medical staff before his death. A police spokesman said a cause of death would be determined by the medical examiner’s office.