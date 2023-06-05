The D.C. area’s best family restaurants, according to chefs with kids

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If you ever need a restaurant recommendation, just ask a chef. They’ve got high standards and a low threshold for mediocrity, and they want to dine at places where they know they’ll enjoy themselves. That’s doubly true when they take their families out — because if the kids aren’t happy, the parents aren’t happy. We asked six chefs with little ones to share the spots where the whole family feels welcome and everyone leaves with smiles on their faces.

Kafe Leopold

3315 Cady’s Alley NW; 202-965-6005; kafeleopold.business.site

Nominated by: Peter Prime, chef of Bammy’s

“We like going places where my kids can connect with its story,” says Prime, father of Judah, 9, and Micah, 4. The tale the two boys love most is how their parents met while working at Kafe Leopold; he was a chef, she was working as a server. Now the family goes to the Georgetown restaurant for the children to enjoy pastas, grilled fish and, of course, the dessert case. Another Georgetown go-to is Il Canale (1065 31st St. NW; 202-337-4444; ilcanale.com). Judah loved spotting a boat once docked in the nearby canal, while everyone appreciates the outdoor seating, cheery bustle, and menu packed with pizzas and pastas.

Woodmont Grill

7715 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda; 301-656-9755; woodmontgrill.com

Nominated by: Mike Friedman, chef-owner of All-Purpose Pizzeria and the Red Hen

When Friedman gets a night out with his family, they often head to Woodmont Grill. “It’s a little bit swanky,” he says, “but it’s a great spot to have the kids enjoy some adult food.” His daughters — Addison, 9, and Emma, 6 — love the spinach artichoke dip, best-in-show cheeseburger, French dip sandwich and the mandatory hot fudge sundae. Another fave: El Andariego (5 Olney Sandy Spring Rd., Ashton; 301-260-8199; elandariegorestaurant.com), a warm, welcoming spot specializing in homestyle, Latin-inspired fare, such as chili con queso, fajitas, quesadillas, pupusas and tres leches cake — plus strong margaritas for Mom and Dad.

Union Market

1309 Fifth St. NE; unionmarketdc.com

Nominated by: Colin McClimans, chef and co-owner of Nina May and Opal

When he’s dining out with his two young daughters — Scully, 2, and May, 5 — the No. 1 quality McClimans looks for is an establishment’s ability to tolerate loudness. Ever-energetic Union Market doesn’t require indoor voices and is also appealing for its range of dining choices, though McClimans’s family often homes in on seafood at the District Fishwife, TaKorean’s Asian-inspired tacos, and macarons from Ladurée. Cathedral Heights’s 2 Amys (3715 Macomb St. NW; 202-885-5700; 2amyspizza.com), with its joyful clatter and chatter, is another evergreen destination. The whole fam scarfs down pizzas, while the parents also enjoy seasonal small plates and artful salads. “Whenever we go out, I’m selfish,” says McClimans. “I want to go somewhere we adults can get something that’s interesting, too.”

Hong Kong Pearl Seafood Restaurant

6286 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church; 703-237-1388

Nominated by: Yuan Tang, chef and co-owner of Rooster & Owl and Ellie Bird

“My kids are on the younger side, and their attention spans are very short,” says Tang. “So we gravitate towards places that can get us food quickly.” Hong Kong Pearl Seafood Restaurant’s dim sum is beloved by Nori, 4, and Ellie, 2, who adore the shrimp dumplings, congee and all the pastries, including sesame balls, egg tarts and pineapple buns. Another easy peasy lemon squeezy spot is Silver Diner (4630 King St. Unit A3, Alexandria; 703-789-9251; silverdiner.com), which the girls call “the pancake store” in honor of their favorite dish, which they like to wash down with chocolate milk.

Guapo’s

4028 Campbell Ave., Arlington; 703-671-1701; guaposrestaurant.com

Nominated by: Ana Deshaies, pastry chef of Unconventional Diner

Guapo’s gets two thumbs up from Deshaies; her husband, David (chef of Unconventional Diner and L’Ardente); and their 10-year-old daughter, Vikki. “We love the service,” she says. “It’s very efficient, and the food comes super fast.” Fajitas, tres leches and guacamole made tableside are always a part of the experience. If they’re in the mood for pizza, they hit up Lena’s Wood-fired Pizza & Tap (401 E. Braddock Rd., Alexandria; 703-683-5330; lenaswoodfire.com) for cheese and pepperoni pies, along with an opening round of calamari with spicy tomato sauce for dunking.

Mama Chang

3251 Blenheim Blvd., Fairfax; 703-268-5556; mamachangva.com

Erik Bruner-Yang, chef-owner of Maketto and Yoko & Kota

With large tables and a welcoming atmosphere for families, Mama Chang is in regular rotation for Bruner-Yang’s family. His three daughters — Amara, 8, Areun, 6, and Ang, 3 — love the roast pork steam buns. “They say they are better than the ones we do at Maketto, which is tough to hear,” he says good-naturedly. On nights when the parents are craving red-sauce Italian and the girls want buttered noodles, they make a beeline for Caruso’s Grocery (914 14th St. SE; 202-661-0148; carusosgrocery.com) in the Roost food hall.

