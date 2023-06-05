The D.C. area’s best family-friendly LGBTQ+ Pride events

The Wharf’s fourth annual Pride festival on June 10 offers an alternative to the crowded parade through Dupont and Logan circles; after a 3 p.m. drag show, watch the festivities on the pier’s big screen. Sponsored by Washington Blade and LURe, Pride on the Pier tops the night with a 9 p.m. fireworks show. There’s also live music by DJs Juba and Honey throughout the day. Two VIP sessions start at 2 and 6 p.m., and paid tickets ($75 for the first session and $125 for the second, as the latter includes front-row spots to watch the fireworks) will get you seating in an air-conditioned lounge, a private bathroom, catering and an open bar. June 10 from 2 to 9 p.m. Free.