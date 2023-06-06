Teen convicted of killing Alexandria high school student in parking lot brawl

Listen 5 min Gift Article Share

A smartphone video played in court shows the chaotic moment when one Alexandria City High School student fatally stabbed another in a parking lot brawl that began with a schoolhouse dispute last year. The video shows Ryan Joseph Vega, now 17, stabbing 18-year-old Luis Mejia Hernandez in the chest while Mejia, who was not holding a weapon, fought other teenagers in a melee that involved dozens of people.

Vega, who was 16 at the time of the stabbing, was tried as an adult and convicted by a judge Tuesday of second-degree murder and mob violence resulting in Mejia’s death. Police detectives found the video of the stabbing, a crucial piece of evidence in the trial, while searching Vega’s phone.

Vega told police he did not know Mejia, a senior at the only public high school in the city who was weeks away from graduating when he was killed May 24, 2022. An Alexandria police detective testified there was “tension at the cafeteria that day at school between two different groups,” known as “Chiri” and “West,” and that both sides agreed to duke it out at the Bradlee Shopping Center, located a short distance from the high school.

“Everybody was going, and my friend asked me if I wanted to go, and I said sure,” Vega told police in a recorded interview that was played in court. Mejia arrived in his car shortly before the brawl started, court documents say.

Neither Mejia nor Vega was a member of a criminal gang, attorneys said at the two-day trial this week in Alexandria Circuit Court. Around 40 to 50 teenagers took part in the melee, which spread from a McDonald’s to a nearby bus stop and then ultimately the main parking lot of the shopping center. Videos played in court show police were already on the scene as fights broke out and Mejia was stabbed.

After being arrested in June of last year, Vega told police, “I did it over self-defense.” Detectives told him none of the surveillance, dash cam or cellphone videos they had gathered corroborated his story, according to court testimony. A prosecutor said Vega “inserted himself into a fight he had no business being a part of” without any provocation.

“Ryan Vega was looking for a fight that day, and he found one,” Alexandria Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney David A. Lord said in his closing argument on Tuesday. “And then we have him stabbing an unarmed person with a knife.”

Lord argued that Vega acted with malice, a key element needed to prove second-degree murder, even if he did not plan to kill Mejia. By his own admission, Vega went to the shopping center knowing there would be a fight, Lord said, adding that Vega was standing adjacent to a police officer on the sidelines before he joined the fray and stabbed Mejia.

“There he is, showing up with a knife, and then making the decision to lunge into that group,” the prosecutor said. Attorneys and police did not identify the person who recorded the video found on Vega’s cellphone.

Defense attorney Sebastian M. Norton argued there was “no evidence whatsoever of malice in this case.” Vega believed gang members and armed individuals were in the scrum, Norton said. The defense attorney noted that police found a folding knife among Mejia’s possessions that day, though there was no evidence Mejia used it at the shopping center. Police officials said others in the crowd were carrying knives and brass knuckles.

“The evidence shows a scared 16-year-old child, barely 16,” who went to the shopping center, “perhaps ill advised, but we all were 16 at one point,” Norton said in his closing argument, asking the judge to find Vega not guilty by reason of self-defense and arguing that members of the violent MS-13 gang “had terrorized him in the past.”

Vega elected not to have a trial by jury and was convicted by Circuit Court Judge James C. Clark. The teen has been held at the Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center since his arrest last year, and he now could be sentenced to decades in prison. Before the trial this week, Norton and defense attorney Sean A.O. Sherlock argued unsuccessfully that the warrant used to search Vega’s cellphone was overbroad and unconstitutional.

“While we are disappointed, we respect the court’s decision,” Sherlock and Norton said in a statement after the verdict. “We are hopeful that the court will take our client’s age and other mitigating factors into account when deciding a sentence, and that is our focus now. A decision about whether to appeal will be made after the case is concluded.”

Clark called the case “an absolute tragedy” and said that, after reviewing the evidence, he had “no clue” as to what motivated the free-for-all at the shopping center.

“What the court cannot overlook is the notion that although Mr. Mejia Hernandez was certainly involved in a fight, it was not with Mr. Vega,” Clark said. “Mr. Vega, for reasons known only to himself, injected himself into that fight.”

The judge scheduled Vega’s sentencing for Sept. 28 and asked that the teen cooperate with investigators preparing a presentence report into the circumstances of the brawl and any possible gang affiliations. “I need to know why this happened, and if this guy was a gangbanger or got caught up with something,” Clark said.

Osmin Mejia, the father of Luis, said after the verdict that “nothing could return my son to me, but this shows justice always prevails.” He said of Vega, “The kid could have opted to fight with his fists, and he would not be in jail, and my son would not be dead.”

