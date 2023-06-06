Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Deb Martinez and her staff at Mission of Love Charities help house the homeless and find jobs for the unemployed. They’ve had lots of success. There’s Terion Laney, who showed up at the mission headquarters in Capitol Heights, Md., two years ago, suffering from amnesia. He didn’t even know his name. He’d been homeless in the D.C. area for five years, sleeping in cars and temporary shelters.

Today, at age 27, Laney has a job at a mall in Oxon Hill and an apartment in Suitland, thanks to Mission of Love. His memory has returned, “like a light went on,” Laney told me. His dignity has been restored as well.

If Mission of Love Charities can help someone who was in as dire straits as Laney, anybody can be helped. Why then does homelessness even exist, let alone continue to increase? Poverty — why do we tolerate such scarcity when there is enough for everyone?

In its report on homelessness from last month, the Metropolitan Washington Council of Government noted an 18 percent increase throughout the region. African Americans, who are 25 percent of the region’s population, accounted for 71 percent of the homeless population. The stark racial disparity, the report says, “reflects a long history of racial segregation and discrimination in the United States” that continues to affect Black people to this day.

Advertisement

We can at least do something about part of that horrid inheritance. End homelessness.

Meanwhile, Martinez, the Mission of Love Charities CEO, is trying to do the job on what amounts to a shoestring budget. “If 100,000 people gave me $20, we’d be straight,” she said, laughing but with a serious edge. That’s $2 million. Add that to her budget of $1.6 million and the organization could double its successes and expand its educational and job training services. Between January and March, Mission of Love served more than 600 people — providing food, medical services, jobs, diapers, drug and alcohol treatment, and, in more than a few cases, apartments for the formerly homeless.

With warmer weather comes more evictions. About 100 needy people are showing up at the mission each week, with more expected in coming months.

Advertisement

The top 1 percent in this country owns more wealth than the bottom 92 percent. For some of those people, $2 million is like 2 cents. But it’s not just the super-rich who could be doing more, if only by paying their fair share of taxes.

The town of Capitol Heights borders the District in Prince George’s County. This is one of the wealthiest predominantly-Black counties in the nation. Surely there are 100,000 residents for whom $20 is like 20 cents. “If getting our work done means begging, I will do it,” Martinez said.

Residents displaced by gentrification in the District often show up at Mission of Love. “We’re helping a lot of people who used to live in Wards 5, 7, 8 and Columbia Heights in Northwest,” Martinez said. The District could also do a lot more to support a charity that benefits both jurisdictions.

Advertisement

The accomplishments border on the miraculous.

Darryl Cummings had been homeless in Prince George’s for 20 years. “He would sleep wherever he could, mostly in stairwells and abandoned cars,” recalled Greg Torrence, director of outreach for Mission of Love. “His alcohol use was horrible and when he couldn’t find money for liquor he’d go into a store and steal Listerine to drink.” He was eventually banned from most stores in the Capitol Heights area, regarded as a menace.

Torrence met Cummings at a cinder-block wall near a commercial strip along Central Avenue. That’s where homeless men congregated to pool their panhandling proceeds for food and drink.

“I told them if they put down the liquor, enrolled in our intensive outpatient alcohol and drug treatment program, and got involved in job training and mental health counseling, they would like the results,” he said.

Advertisement

In essence, they’d get their lives back.

A couple of weeks before Christmas last year, Cummings received the keys to a new apartment — his first home in two decades.

A friend of Cummings’s had also signed up for the rehabilitative services. But he did not take the mission seriously. Not at first. But after he saw how Cummings had fared, the friend’s attitude changed.

“He immediately started following the program and last week he, too, moved into an apartment of his own,” Torrence said.

Another client had been sleeping in cars for six years. She followed the Mission of Love program and moved into her apartment last week.

Another formerly homeless person moving on.

“Our first goal is to restore hope,” Martinez said. “We start with simple acts of human kindness, addressing them with respect, offering a haircut, a meal, a place to shower and wash their clothes. That shows you care, and that fuels the transformation.”

Laney, who suffered from amnesia, had been among the toughest cases. Staff had to reconstruct a history of his life — replacing his IDs and birth certificate, and locating hospital records and family members. He was born in Charlotte but had been in D.C. since he was 18, mostly wandering, drug-addled and alone.

Advertisement

Now he could hardly believe his good fortune — a job, a house, restoration of dignity and purpose. There was also the recognition that his efforts alone had been insufficient to effect the change he desired. Fortunately, there were others available to provide the care and commitment he needed.

Laney has since been reunited with his mother, who regularly visits him at his new apartment.

“She wants to cook and help me keep it clean,” Laney said. “I told her, ‘Mom, you don’t need to do all of that.’” But he was glad that his mother had seen his transformation, and after so much torment, he said he’d be pleased to have her visit anytime.

GiftOutline Gift Article