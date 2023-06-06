Prosecutors say no charges in fatal shooting by FBI agent at Metro Center

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that they will not pursue criminal charges against an off-duty FBI agent who fatally shot a man in 2022 on a platform at the Metro Center station. The U.S. attorney’s office for D.C. said 28-year-old Troy “TJ” Bullock became combative when the agent tried to defuse a confrontation, and then he pushed the agent over a wall. Prosecutors said the agent, who was not identified, shot Bullock while being attacked.

In a statement, prosecutors said the determination comes after an extensive investigation by D.C. police. They said there is insufficient evidence to pursue a criminal case in D.C. Superior Court or a federal civil rights case.

Bullocks’ relatives called for the agent to be prosecuted after the shooting, and their attorney said many questions remained unanswered about the incident.

The attorney, Jade E. Mathis, did not respond on Tuesday to a request for comment. An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment.

The shooting occurred during the evening commute on Dec. 7 on a Red Line platform at the downtown station.

Surveillance videos show the off-duty agent confronting Bullock after he appears to step toward a person holding a bag next to a pillar. A brief scuffle ensues, and Bullock shoves the agent so hard that they both fall over a wall and down an eight-foot drop, the footage shows.

In the statement released Tuesday, prosecutors said Bullock initiated confrontations with a passenger and twice with the agent, including after they had fallen over the wall. That is where the agent fatally shot him.

