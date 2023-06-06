Several wounded after high school graduation in Richmond

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

Several people were wounded in a shooting at a park following a high school graduation in Richmond on Tuesday night, police said. Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony had concluded at the Altria Theater, which overlooks Monroe Park, when shots broke out at the park, police said. The park is located on the corner of Laurel and Franklin streets.

Families and graduates were streaming out of the Altria Theater when at least eight shots rang out. People began running away — young women in dresses and high heels, parents holding babies and graduates still wearing bright green robes, yellow stoles and mortar boards.

At the scene, a man was down on his back on the sidewalk corner, people crowded around him, while ambulances and police cars crowded the streets. A young man across the street broke down, steadying himself against the parking garage and wailing, while a woman nearby urged him to breathe. Then, for reasons that are not clear, people began running away from the scene again. A woman in high heels tripped as she tried to get away, and people scattered into a parking garage.

Minutes later, as people reunited with family members and returned to their cars, they embraced and cried.

My administration continues monitoring the terrible shooting in the heart of Richmond tonight. State law enforcement are fully supporting the Richmond Police Department as this investigation moves forward. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) June 6, 2023

The graduation ceremony Tuesday afternoon was supposed to be a culminating moment of triumph after a tough year for students and staff at Huguenot High School, which saw several incidents of gun violence in the past 10 months. A student, Jaden Carter, was shot and died near the high school campus in January. Another student was shot in September while walking to a bus stop.

During the graduation ceremony, Huguenot principal Robert Gilstrap honored Carter and another student, Josie Cox, who died in a car crash in November. Gilstrap asked the hundreds of attendees to participate in a moment of silence to memorialize the students who should have been in attendance that day.

“Unfortunately, not all of our students have made it to this event,” he said. “Two of our Falcons tragically passed during this school year,” Gilstrap said, referring to the high school’s mascot.

In her remarks not long afterward, Class of 2023 salutatorian Emily Espina-Palma also spoke of her classmates who died.

“This chapter has been filled with many challenges, emotions and so many amazing people, people who aren’t in the room with us today,” she said. “But we still remember them.”

One student crossed the stage wearing a graduation cap emblazoned with pictures of Cox and Carter.

