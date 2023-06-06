Fire department adviser ignited change behind the scenes

Listen 12 min Gift Article Share

In her decades working for the D.C. City Council and District government, Amy Mauro served as the prototypical staffer, who whispered in the ears of the people in power to ensure the right message was delivered before the taxpaying public. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight She pulled research and culled data that often helped engineer some of the biggest public safety policy changes — including how to improve homicide closure rates and address fire department failures that contributed to the death of a New York Times reporter.

And most recently as chief of staff for the Fire and EMS Department (FEMS), she served as one of the main architects of changes to confront staggering call volume, over-stretched personnel and critical — sometimes fatal — debacles that scarred the agency’s reputation.

But now, the woman who worked behind the scenes has stepped into foreground.

In February, the native Washingtonian stepped down from the second-most powerful position at the department to helm the D.C. Fire and EMS Foundation. She also was recently hired as a consultant for the D.C. Auditor’s office to help create a new unit: a Deputy Auditor for Public Safety.

In her new role as the nonprofit’s executive director, she hopes to continue her work supporting the fire department by raising funds to pay for the agency’s priorities outside of the city budget and elevate its public service work.

“Our department has demonstrated that if you make political and financial investment in it you save more lives,” Mauro, 47, said in an interview. “There are not many agencies that can say that with a straight face.”

Trained as an attorney with a policy wonk’s penchant for data, Mauro developed a reputation for balancing direct confrontation with polite persistence and became known for her blunt style and reach across the department. Many supporters and detractors often joked that “the fire chief wears high heels.”

Mauro applied for two promotions to become the city’s deputy mayor for public safety and to lead the Office of Unified Communications. But Mayor Muriel E. Bowser eventually selected other candidates before Mauro left the fire department.

D.C. Auditor Kathy Patterson, Mauro’s longtime mentor and former boss on the D.C. council, credits Mauro with helping former Chief Gregory Dean initiate successful reforms for the fire department.

“He came here with experience and expertise in the fire and emergency medical service but she brought knowledge of the District and the players and served as his consigliere throughout,” said Patterson, who will work with Mauro on the new auditor position. “The District is lucky to have her reviving the foundation to support emergency medical and fire services. Again, she knows the territory and has the passion to keep making change.”

Personal service

Months after Mauro joined the fire department in 2015, she arrived home from work and was told by her nanny that her youngest child, Nora, had a fever.

The toddler had previously suffered febrile seizures, a condition brought on by a sudden spike in temperature.

The mother of two took her upstairs to give her a dose of Tylenol, but it was too late. Nora began to convulse, and Mauro placed her on the bedroom floor, as instructed by doctors. Then a manageable medical issue turned scary.

“I flew down the stairs. I don’t remember touching the stairs to get my phone and called 911,” Mauro said. “I told the call-taker her lips had turned blue.”

As she awaited medics to arrive at her Capitol Hill home, the agency leader worried if a medic unit would even be available to respond. For years the department saw spikes in call volume that overwhelmed the system daily that too often left a shortage of resources.

“I looked at my watch and it was 5:30 when we typically ran out of ambulances,” Mauro recalls.

A fire engine arrived first, followed closely by an ambulance that had been freed up from a previous call nearby. The next day Mauro was told her daughter had received the last available ambulance in the city.

Her child’s condition wasn’t life-threatening, but for Mauro this episode highlighted the urgent need to make changes. Other families would need life-saving resources and without changes, there were few guarantees the agency could reliably deliver.

Ironically, a dispatch failure that led to a child’s death brought Mauro to work to overhaul the agency.

In spring of 2015, Mauro rocked in a chair as she nursed her infant daughter when then-Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kevin Donahue called.

Donahue told Mauro that an 18-month-old child had died choking on a grape. Medics were dispatched from about a mile away, instead of those just blocks away.

For weeks, Donahue and Bowser administration officials had been urging a reluctant Mauro to join the staff of their new fire chief to help stabilize the flagging agency. Donahue called Mauro, who at the time worked as a consultant and had recently shepherded Dean’s hiring, to remind her of the stakes.

“Sometimes there are singular tragedies that represent a deeper challenge. The tragic death of that toddler was the confluence of a lot of failures of government,” Donahue said. “I wanted her to know that is what we need you for.”

Donahue continued his plea, and though she originally planned to seek a more lucrative and schedule-flexible career path as a mother of two daughters, Mauro tearfully listened. She knew she would take the job.

Data queen

The demand for Mauro as a public safety problem-solver grew from work that began two decades ago.

Mauro learned the value of data while working as a budget and policy analyst for Patterson, who as chair of the council’s judiciary committee led public safety oversight. They challenged D.C. police officials to improve the quality of homicide and child abuse investigations. Detectives lacked training and faced too many cases. Evidence was lost and the department’s closure rate paled in comparison to national standards. Her former boss recalls Mauro thoroughly reviewing information and datasets about how investigations worked in cities like Los Angeles and New York.

“I wouldn’t describe her as a data person, I would describe her as someone who knows how to make a case, who knows how to make an argument, and who knows the value of information and the value of data,” said Patterson.

Dean said though many in uniform questioned his decision to elevate a civilian to the status of Assistant Fire Chief, she brought a critical understanding that those in uniform lacked.

“Her ability to work with so many different people is what leads to her success. But she isn’t afraid to tell people the truth,” Dean said.

Donahue first met Mauro as he worked to staff the city administrator’s office for Mayor Adrian Fenty’s administration in 2007, as Mauro was finishing her law degree from Georgetown University. After a decade of working in public safety and becoming a respected inside government operative, the administration hired her to take a lead role in the fire and EMS cluster.

Donahue was in charge of CapStat, a Fenty initiative designed to collect data on how the city agencies performed and the EMS cluster was a regular focus. Always armed with data, Mauro acted as the point person for what worked and what didn’t, developing a reputation for asking or preparing the mayor to ask brutally tough questions of fire department leadership, Donahue said.

“Amy has the astounding ability to be blunt with someone and through humor ... take the edge off her honesty,” Donahue said.

But Mauro has made foes during her tenure, as she grappled with entrenched forces in police and fire departments, and tangled with union officials who sought their own visions of reform.

As the fire department struggled to keep up with a crush of calls and ensure paramedics and other critical life-saving resources were available for the most serious calls, Mauro and city officials launched two major initiatives.

In 2016, the agency contracted with private ambulance service AMR to transport patients who needed medical care but whose conditions were not as intense or severe as other emergencies in a move to free up medic crew and ambulances. And five years ago, the department launched a nurse triage line designed to direct 911 callers with non-life-threatening or urgent conditions to neighborhood clinics and primary physician care to reduce the reliance on ambulance and city EMTs for more routine matters.

Both moves transformed how the city approached emergency medicine, but came after long battles and some criticisms, which still linger.

Former firefighter union head Dabney Hudson clashed with Mauro and department leaders and believes the department fell short on the promised goals of using private ambulance service and the nurse triage line to solve the ever-increasing glut of 911 calls. Hudson found Mauro intractable on key issues, even in the face of evidence that new policies lacked promised effectiveness, he said.

“When she took a position, she dove in and was all in on it,” Hudson said.

Her civilian status made many rank-and-file members skeptical, as did her commitment to using data as a main driver for policy decisions, he said.

But Hudson also believes Mauro’s knowledge of how the Wilson building operates, the budget process and the players in city government played a key role in elevating the agency’s cachet and obtaining funding. He fears her departure will cost the department.

“Nobody in the fire department understands the city and the politics and Amy did,” Hudson said. “Amy was the person who was able to bridge that for the department.”

Council member Charles Allen (D -Ward 6), who formerly ran council oversight of FEMS, credits Mauro with helping to stabilize the agency. The additions of AMR and the nurse triage line have not solved the call volume issues but have moved the city far off the precipice, Allen said.

“It’s frankly undeniable that fire and EMS is in a much better position than it was,” Allen said. “We didn’t have our apparatus, we couldn’t get them procured; morale at a huge low, professional medical service had not moved forward. ... She’s a fixer.”

Chairwoman of the Board

In late April, the foundation’s nascent board gathered in a conference room and in video chat to elect new members and set goals.

The newest board members include medical professionals, attorneys, many Mauro confidants and former city government veterans of the Fenty and Williams mayoral administrations.

Each took turns introducing themselves and explaining how they hoped to support a vital public safety mission. But many also echoed a similar refrain: They joined the board “because Amy is very persuasive.”

The foundation was incorporated in 2007 but never established consistent traction to firmly raise money to support the agency and its personnel.

Mauro intends to find ways to help fund priorities such as executive training, employee wellness and equipment. The organization also plans to finance community information initiatives and awards ceremonies that Mauro said rarely is budgeted for using tax dollars.

“Government can be constraining. It often can take a long time to plan, to budget, to procure,” Mauro said. “But sometimes firefighters need that extra support, maybe in form of wellness, emotional support and I think a foundation can help with those needs as well and do it quickly.”

Hudson, who now works as a captain in a Capitol Hill fire station, said the tenacity that made Mauro challenging for union officials to face when she was chief of staff will now greatly benefit the rank and file.

“Amy knows what she’s talking about. She’s put the right people together on that foundation board,” Hudson said. “Of all things I disagreed with her on as union president, they will help her in this role as foundation director.”

She seeks to model “gold standard” levels of support that similar foundations perform in support of NYFD and Seattle’s fire department.

During the April meeting, she told board members that the foundation’s homepages lists patients who were treated and revived from cardiac arrest. She pointed to new response resources, improved and more frequent EMS training for staff, and a public campaign encouraging citizens to administer CPR for an increase in cardiac survival rates — doubling from 5 percent to 10 percent over eight years.

“In 2015, half of them would have survived today,” Mauro told board members. “I just can’t walk away from this work.

“You can see the difference that investment and hard work makes in patient outcomes. It’s powerful.”

