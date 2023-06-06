D.C. Council caps rent hikes in rent-stabilized buildings amid inflation

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The D.C. Council voted Tuesday to cap rent hikes in rent-stabilized buildings after record-high inflation threatened historic rent increases. Rather than a nearly 9 percent increase, the council voted to cap the rent hike at 6 percent this year, and 12 percent cumulatively over the next two years. Caps would be lower for seniors or those with disabilities, at 4 percent this year and 8 percent cumulatively.

The legislation marked a compromise among council members after a tumultuous debate last week. Some members sought even stricter caps to relieve lower-income renters, while property owners described their own financial challenges arising from the eviction moratorium and pandemic, when they could not increase rents for two years. The final form of the legislation the council passed on an emergency basis Tuesday sought to strike a balance between both sets of concerns, said Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2). The legislation passed unanimously.

Advertisement

“These protections will be critical in helping residents facing housing instability and risks of homelessness without preventing landlords from making very needed investments in repairs and maintenance,” Pinto said on the dais.

The rent increase facing tenants in rent-stabilized buildings marked the largest in four decades since the D.C. rent-control law’s inception in 1985, after last year’s soaring inflation drove up costs. Under the law, rent in these buildings — which must have been built before the mid-1970s — can be increased to match the consumer price index inflation rate plus 2 percent, which would have been 8.9 percent this year, a burden that housing advocates feared could lead to displacement of lower-income tenants.

D.C. tenants have already been requesting more assistance through the city’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program than had been allocated in the fund, which council members have pointed to as evidence of the continued economic strain on renters. The rental assistance fund ran out of its budgeted $43 million halfway through the fiscal year; the council voted to replenish it last week and to reverse steep cuts Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) proposed in the fiscal 2024 budget.

Advertisement

Against this backdrop, housing advocates implored the council to cap rent hikes for rent-stabilized buildings at 5 percent this year, and 10 percent cumulatively over two years. “Having this lower cap is going back to the idea of what rent control is in the first place — it’s not a landlord protection, it’s a renter protection,” said Eliana Golding, a housing analyst at the DC Fiscal Policy Institute.

Russell Brown, chairman of the board of the D.C. Housing Providers Association, said that property owners have also had to deal with rising costs due to inflation and supply chain issues, making it more expensive to do repairs and maintain aging buildings. Property owners argued that the 8.9 percent increase should not be adjusted considering the strain on landlords since the pandemic, especially property owners with a small number of units. “Our members have been crushed by skyrocketing costs and have endured many years of minimal rent increases,” he said. “There’s no cap on rising costs to make sure properties keep up with D.C.’s codes and regulations.”

Council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) said in an interview that he sat down with both tenants and building owners, who “raised fair arguments,” he said, to emerge from those discussions with a proposal to cap rent hikes in rent-stabilized buildings at 6.9 percent. “The landlords asked that we do nothing,” he said. “I had very frank conversations with them that we had to do something.”

Advertisement

Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) said Tuesday that she heard the concerns raised by landlords — but argued the problem was that residents’ wages are not rising at the same rates. “Tenants are facing higher costs, too, in every aspect of their life,” she said. “Their wages haven’t risen 8 percent, 9 percent or anywhere close to that.”

Lewis George, along with Council members Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) and Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5), had pushed to amend White’s initial proposal to cap rent hikes at 5 percent this year and 10 percent cumulatively over two years, stressing the rent hikes could have a disproportionate impact on lower-income Black and Brown residents. Pinto then put forth another amendment that she described as a compromise between the competing proposals: a 6 percent hike this year and 12 percent cumulatively, which ultimately White and Lewis George came together to agree on.

The two-year cumulative cap takes into account that the 8.9 percent rent hike — approved by the D.C. Rental Housing Commission in January — went into effect May 1 and has already affected D.C. renters since then. The cumulative cap ensures their rent can increase only up to 3.1 percent next year.

Advertisement

“I’m happy we were able to take action to prevent those [8.9] percent hikes — but I still think this will have a negative impact on renters,” Lewis George said, noting the District already saw a rise in homelessness over the last year. “What we don’t want to see is people getting evicted or displaced” as a result of the latest increase in rent.

Despite all the back-and-forth on the different proposals, Council members Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) and Nadeau stressed that when it comes down to it, the unified action from the council could be saving affected D.C. renters hundreds of dollars per year. “Let’s not lose sight of that,” Allen said.

“The difference of a percentage or two can mean staying in your home or not,” Nadeau said.

Tuesday’s rent-stabilization legislation could be a precursor to a broader debate over the future of rent control in the District — something other local governments in the region have been contending with as the region continues to weather a housing affordability crunch. The Prince George’s County Council passed a rent stabilization bill in February capping annual rent increases at 3 percent. The Montgomery County Council is also considering a number of rent-stabilization proposals.

Advertisement

White said the D.C. government is expecting long-anticipated data on rent-controlled buildings to be available by the end of the year, which could help council members examine everything from rental costs over time to housing conditions. Should D.C. move forward with reconsidering more permanent changes to D.C.’s rent-stabilization law, he would expect property owners to provide documentation if they continue to raise concerns about financial impacts of rent-stabilization legislation.

Lewis George added part of the reason that council members came together to reach a compromise after last week’s heated meeting was a recognition that more robust debate could be ahead on the future of rent-stabilization in D.C.

“We have a much bigger task ahead of us,” she said.

GiftOutline Gift Article