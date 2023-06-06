Police investigate fatal shooting at Prince George’s County cemetery

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon at a cemetery in Suitland, according to the department’s Twitter account. The shooting occurred about 1:20 p.m. at Washington National Cemetery in the 4100 block of Suitland Road. The department did not immediately say how many people were shot or what sparked the incident.

Update: this is fatal shooting. We will update when info is confirmed https://t.co/KLTbGpvb0U — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 6, 2023

The shooting occurred the same afternoon that 10-year-old Arianna Davis, who was shot in Northeast Washington on Mother’s Day and died three days later, was being buried on the cemetery grounds. Her funeral was held Tuesday in Southeast Washington.

The Rev. Walter Staples, pastor of Temple of Praise Church, where Arianna’s funeral was held, said services ended about 12:30 p.m. and a procession to the cemetery followed. Staples said he was not at the burial and was seeking additional information.

It was not immediately known whether the shooting was connected to Arianna’s services. No arrest has been made in her killing. D.C. police have said she was struck by a stray bullet while riding in a vehicle with her parents and siblings.

Arianna Davis was pronounced dead at a hospital Wednesday, three days after police said bullets from a barrage of indiscriminate gunfire struck her as she and her family rode in the 3700 block of Hayes Street NE, in the Mayfair community near her home.

After the shooting, police were stopping vehicles leaving the cemetery with orange funeral tags hanging from rearview mirrors. Police blocked off the entrance with cruisers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

