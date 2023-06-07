Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When our soldiers take the oath of office, they swear to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. All enemies, got that? Some of those enemies will be on display Saturday at the National Museum of Health and Medicine. They’re small. They’re deadly. They’re bugs.

The military, said Andrea K. Schierkolk, the museum’s public programs manager, has long been studying vector-borne diseases.

In this case, vector-borne means mosquito-borne and sand-fly-borne and icky-biting-insect-borne. If a creepy-crawly can make people sick, the Pentagon is interested in battling it. A soldier laid low by malaria or dengue isn’t much good in a fight.

And so all next week, the Military Health System is marking Bug Week. It kicks off with Bugapalooza on Saturday at the Silver Spring museum.

Who will be at Bugapalooza? Well, mosquitoes for a start. Sure, you can walk around in shorts and find plenty of them this time of year, but the Bugapalooza mosquitoes are special ones, bred for study by the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.

WRAIR maintains an insectary, which is like a nursery, except that instead of burbling babies who just want to be held, it is full of buzzing mosquitoes that want to suck your blood. Researchers there untangle the insects’ DNA and work to create vaccines against the illnesses they carry.

The Army is rightfully proud of Walter Reed, the military surgeon who during the early 1900s discovered the link between mosquitoes and yellow fever. The battle against bug-borne illnesses continued. In World War II, malaria resulted in more casualties among U.S. forces in the South Pacific than combat.

Also at Bugapalooza: bed bugs, which have been called the most difficult pest to eradicate. While bed bugs don’t pass on disease, they are an itchy nuisance.

The live bed bugs will be courtesy of Maria Gonzalez-Morales, an entomologist with the Defense Center for Public Health in Aberdeen, Md.

“When you think about it, if it happens to us in houses, it’s happening in barracks,” Schierkolk said.

It won’t all be bad bugs at Bugapalooza. There will be fun bugs, too, including live hissing cockroaches.

“One goal is to talk not just about harmful insects but also about beneficial ones,” said Schierkolk.

These useful bugs include dermestid beetles, the bugs that strip flesh from dead animals. That makes them perfect for cleaning bones for postmortem investigation or to display them.

“We don’t have a colony at our museum, but Brian’s interested in preserving animal specimens,” said Schierkolk.

That’s Brian Spatola, the museum’s anatomical curator, who has his own personal colony of dermestid beetles.

“He’s going to bring in some that are actually working on a specimen they are cleaning,” said Schierkolk.

If you’re into bugs in one part of your life, you’re probably into bugs in other parts of your life. And you’re eager to spread the insect gospel.

That certainly applies to MC Bugg-Z, the alter ego of Andy Lima. He’s an insect biologist with the Fairfax County Health Department.

“But his passion is sharing things about bugs through hip-hop music,” Schierkolk said. “He’s going to be rapping live about entomology.”

MC Bugg-Z is also going to be painting people’s clothing with insect-themed graffiti, so bring an extra T-shirt if you want to get tagged.

And if you want an even wilder Bugapalooza souvenir, just bring your body. The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences has medical illustrators skilled in moulage. That’s the practice of simulating wounds. It helps medical personnel know what to expect when they’re treating patients.

On Saturday, staff members from the university’s Val G. Hemming Simulation Center will be painting facsimiles of various bug boo-boos, from spider bites to the rash from the bite of a tick carrying Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

“It’s almost like face painting, but it’s bug-bite painting,” said Schierkolk.

They will also be handing out temporary tattoos of different bug bites.

The free event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the museum, 2500 Linden Lane in Silver Spring. For more information, visit medicalmuseum.health.mil.

Bug costumes are encouraged.

