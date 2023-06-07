Everything to know about the 5 biggest events of D.C.’s Pride weekend

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The law of conservation of energy holds that energy can be neither created nor destroyed, only converted from one form to another. In D.C. this weekend, energy that has been spent fighting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and worrying about the damaging regression of social progress will be transformed by the community into something lighter, but no less powerful. Something joyful, celebratory, triumphant. Something that will wash the city in rainbows and feel a lot like love.

Washington’s Capital Pride celebrations date back to 1975. And although the pandemic tempered the festivities for a couple of years, the annual celebration has roared back and now feels more imperative than ever. There will be Pride happenings almost everywhere you look around the city this weekend; find the highlights at capitalpride.org. Here’s everything you need to know about the five flagship events that shouldn’t be missed.

Capital Pride Parade

The most prominent show of Pride is Saturday’s parade, which is keeping a similar route to 2022. Marching groups, floats, dancers and drummers set off from 14th and T streets NW at 3 p.m., passing through Shaw and Scott Circle and around Dupont Circle on their way to the finish line at 21st and P streets NW. Warning to those who want to watch the whole thing: It traditionally takes about four hours for all groups — there were more than 200 last year — to finish the 1½-mile route. The smart move is to find a restaurant or bar along the way, such as 14th Street’s Trade or Jane Jane, and arrive early to stake out a table on the patio, where you’ll have access to refreshments and, more importantly, bathrooms. Note that there’s a dedicated family viewing zone at 17th and P streets NW, next to Stead Park, where the Playtime Project is sponsoring the Family Zone with games, crafts and drag story hour from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. Free.

17th Street Block Party

The stretch of 17th Street NW near Dupont Circle has long been home to LGBTQ businesses and nightlife, including Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse, honored with a James Beard American Classics award for its 75 years of service, and the decades-old JR’s, which organized the first High Heel Races. On parade day, the stretch between P and Q streets is closed to cars and transformed into an outdoor party with multiple beer gardens, food trucks, games and patio seating at restaurants. DJs provide the vibes, while host Citrine and 16 drag kings and queens take the stage throughout the day. Pro tip: The parade comes right up to the corner of 17th and P, so try to find a space at that end of the block if you want to watch the world go by. Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. Free.

Pride on the Pier at the Wharf

Consider the Washington Blade’s Pride on the Pier at the Wharf to be the alternative to the Capital Pride Parade. They take place almost simultaneously, and you can even watch the parade on a jumbo screen, with the Washington Channel as a backdrop. Pride on the Pier’s entertainment includes a drag show with Cake Pop, King Flirty Rico and Brooke N Hymen at 3 p.m. and DJs Juba and Honey turning the long District Pier into a dance party from 2 p.m. on. Entertainment spreads out along the Wharf, including a family zone and beer gardens, and restaurants and bars are open for food, drinks and a party vibe. The event is capped with a fireworks show, with lights shooting from a barge in the channel. Admission is free, and children and pets are welcome, though a paid “VIP experience” includes access to air-conditioned lounges, private bathrooms and front-row seats for the fireworks. Saturday from 2 to 9 p.m. Free.

Capital Pride Festival

Hundreds of thousands of people fill Pennsylvania Avenue NW during the Capital Pride Festival, browsing booths sponsored by health groups, intramural sports leagues, churches, businesses and volunteer organizations; eating and drinking in several beer gardens; trying mechanical bull riding and other games; bopping along to DJs on multiple stages; or crafting with kids in the Family Zone. It has the feeling of one big joyful family reunion — that was especially true in 2022, after two years of pandemic postponements. The festival stretches along Third to Seventh streets, with stages and beer gardens strategically placed off the main strip in case you need to take a breather, because this is an incredibly popular block party. Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Free.

Capital Pride Concert

Idina Menzel is gifted with one of the most virtuosic voices in the world, made famous by her star turn as Elsa in “Frozen” and her performances in “Wicked” and “Rent,” among other theatrical appearances. Menzel headlines the concert portion of the Capital Pride Festival, where the lineup also includes revered singer Hayley Kiyoko, who’s also a headliner at San Francisco’s Pride, and ’80s pop princess Debbie Gibson. The concert includes three stages with local DJs and performers, but the main Capitol Stage, with the Capitol building serving as a dramatic backdrop, is where you’ll find the big names. After the performances have finished, the stage hosts DJs to keep the crowd moving. While the concert is free, fans can purchase tickets for the “concert pit” or VIP passes that allow them to get closer to the stage. Sunday: concert 1 to 8 p.m., dance party 8 to 10 p.m. Free. Concert pit $55; VIP $255.

