D.C. air quality keeps children indoors, poses risks for vulnerable

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Smoke from Canadian wildfires that reached the D.C. area this week grounded Little League games, canceled school recess and prompted the National Zoo to move a vulnerable 2-week-old baby gorilla inside on Wednesday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight A thick haze cast an orange glow over otherwise clear skies, triggering a rare Code Red air quality alert and reducing visibility to two miles at times. Inbound flights from several East Coast airports, including Washington Dulles International Airport, were delayed up to 30 minutes due to wildfire smoke, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. There may be gradual improvement in air quality Friday, but with the fire season in Canada only beginning, forecasters say smoke could be palpable throughout the summer.

Experts cautioned children and adults alike to say indoors and sent those with no choice but to work outside scrambling for face masks they put aside after the worst of the pandemic. For the estimated 16,000 D.C. children who have asthma, doctors advised families to be on alert for smoke the could trigger symptoms. The creeping toll of the plume on those with certain chronic health conditions might not be known for days, they cautioned, as hospital visits are a lagging indicator of illness.

Advertisement

Kim Wilds of Columbia, Mo., didn’t let the wildfire haze derail her first visit to D.C. in two decades — although she did use her inhaler twice in between stops at the National Air and Space Museum, the National Museum of American History and the Hirshhorn Museum.

“It’s a little harder to breathe today,” she said, but it was the “last chance vacation” for Wilds, 46, and her wife, Amanda Wilds, before starting new jobs.

“I should be inside,” said Kim Wilds, who has a rare lung disease. “I just choose to be out in the world.”

Experts are especially concerned about the potential impact of reduced air quality on young children, the elderly, pregnant people and people managing chronic disease like asthma and COPD, as well as those with heart disease or diabetes.

The danger from wildfires is particulate matter, which are small byproducts of combustion that can be inhaled deeply into the lungs and be carried throughout the circulatory system to all parts of the body, said Sheryl Magzamen, an environmental epidemiologist at Colorado State University who is in D.C. studying indoor air quality in K-12 schools with the U.S. Green Building Council.

Advertisement

“People managing respiratory disease are often our bellwethers because our respiratory systems are super-efficient and that’s the first place these particles would hit,” she said.

The mid-Atlantic is less accustomed to managing the consequences of wildfires than places like California or Colorado, where activity is more common, Magzamen said.

“It’s an emergency what’s going on right now,” she said. “We don’t think of air pollution like a wildfire. Unfortunately we need to start thinking that because we know air pollution causes illness, especially in our susceptible population.”

D.C.'s Code Red ranked fourth-worst among six color categories within the U.S. Air Quality Index. Some private monitoring stations in the D.C. area approached the next most severe level, Code Purple, and official Code Purple readings were as close as Delaware and southern Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Wednesday urged residents to follow best practices while air quality remains low, issuing a release advising against strenuous exercise outdoors and recommending that older adults and medically vulnerable populations stay inside, among other guidance.

Shilpa J. Patel, medical director of the asthma center at Children’s National Hospital, noted pediatric asthma rates in D.C. are among the highest in the nation and disproportionately impact Black children due to social barriers such as housing and access to care.

Children racked up about 8,000 visits annually to the Northwest D.C. hospital’s emergency room with asthma symptoms before the pandemic, said Patel, who advised families to have all children — especially those with asthma — stay indoors and wear N95 face masks if they must be outside.

Advertisement

At the first sign of cough or difficulty breathing, Patel said, asthmatic children should begin using their rescue inhalers every four hours and may want to call their primary care provider. If their asthma action plan doesn’t seem to be working, she said some children may need to seek emergency care.

Schools across the region took a mixed approach to air quality concerns Wednesday, canceling some activities but tentatively allowing others to move forward.

Public schools and some charter schools in D.C. canceled outdoor recess and sports practices. Arlington Public Schools issued a Code Red status, suspending outdoor activities elementary and middle school students. Montgomery County schools went further, canceling outdoor activities through Wednesday and Thursday.

“It is important to be attentive to symptoms, especially when outdoors,” Montgomery schools wrote in an email to families.

Advertisement

Outdoor graduations planned for this week in Loudoun and Fairfax counties remain scheduled, but school officials said they are monitoring the situation.

Minor air quality index improvements recorded Wednesday afternoon may be short-lived. Forecasters expect smoke connected to the plume blanketing New York City to infiltrate the D.C. region Wednesday night.

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments predicts Code Red conditions will continue Thursday and could peak briefly into Code Purple — meaning the risk of health effects will remain increased for everyone — before dropping to Code Orange for Friday and Saturday, signifying unhealthy air for sensitive groups.

Some people on Wednesday shrugged off the warnings to enjoy the sunny days before the summer humidity kicks in.

Jade Frasier, 20, a rising junior at Bowie State University, said she only has one week each summer to spend with her nephew BJ, 4, niece Demi, 3, so she took them to Franklin Park in Northwest on Wednesday for an “outside day.” They don’t have respiratory issues, she said, and after two days stuck inside, they were willing to risk it.

“It was either stay in the house and let the day go by or come outside and try it,” Frasier said.

Lori Aratani, Corinne Dorsey, Dana Hedgpeth and Ian Livingston contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article