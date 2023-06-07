D.C. plan to issue 5,000 security cameras to drivers draws ACLU rebuke

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser on Wednesday announced a partnership with DoorDash to provide as many as 5,000 dash cameras to the city's delivery and ride-hailing service drivers — a public-safety effort that one civil liberties group decried as a potentially dangerous expansion of government surveillance. The mayor said the program, which is voluntary, would help police solve crimes and close cases as carjackings continue to climb. But Damon King, the policy director at the American Civil Liberties Union of D.C., questioned whether the city has enough safeguards in place to mitigate privacy concerns that may stem from a wave of new cameras that could be used by police.

“It essentially puts government surveillance on wheels,” King said in a statement.

The Bowser administration did not respond Wednesday afternoon to questions about surveillance concerns, but Lindsey Appiah, D.C.’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice, said at an earlier news conference that participants of similar programs have generally wanted to share their footage.

The ACLU-DC and other local groups have been advocating for greater oversight of the city’s surveillance tools, including by pushing for legislation that would require such camera technology to be subject to approval by the city council after a public hearing.

The initiative is an expansion of the city’s private security incentive program, in which D.C. has distributed more than 26,000 private security cameras to homes and businesses in hopes of deterring crime or catching people in the act. Similar camera programs have at times generated concern, with experts warning that the partnerships between thousands of police and fire departments across the country and privately run camera networks can lead to excessive police surveillance.

Bowser (D) has touted the private camera program, which is also voluntary, as a success — seeking to increase reimbursements for the program as part of a broader legislative package before the council.

“We’re doing this because what our partners in law enforcement tell us is that video evidence is crucial in solving crimes and closing cases, and also in deterring crime,” the mayor said Wednesday.

In fiscal 2022, D.C. police made seven arrests in cases where they extracted footage from a camera program participant, according to a report released by the city’s office of victim services and justice grants. Three of those arrests were in homicide cases.

In both the DoorDash and private home security camera program, D.C. officials said police do not have access to live footage but they can request it from participants. D.C. police spokesman Paris Lewbel said program participants can deny police requests for footage. At that point, police could request a search warrant from a judge, as they do with cellphones or other potential crime scene evidence.

The program adds to a long list of public safety initiatives rolled out by the Bowser administration, which has continued to see crime soar in the nation’s capital. Fatal shootings late Tuesday and early Wednesday pushed D.C.’s homicide count to 102, the earliest point in a year the city has recorded 100 or more killings since 2003.

Carjackings in D.C. have surged since 2020. Before the pandemic, the city averaged at least one carjacking every three days, according to a Washington Post analysis of police data. That grew to one a day by 2020. As of Tuesday, police data shows carjackings citywide were up 57 percent compared with the same time last year.

Interim D.C. police chief Ashan Benedict said Wednesday that the city has experienced an uptick in reports of ride-hailing and food delivery drivers who have been victims of carjacking or car theft. The D.C. police department, though, said it does not collect data on the number of ride-hailing or delivery drivers who have been victims of carjackings or car thefts.

“We see cars being stolen over and over and over again with the drivers leaving their vehicles unattended while picking up a delivery, having their flashers on while they’re double parked, their car is on and it’s gone,” Benedict said, before urging drivers to turn off their cars while out for deliveries.

In 2022, DoorDash had more than 53,000 drivers complete deliveries from more than 1,600 D.C. businesses, according to data provided by a company spokesperson.

John Horton, DoorDash’s head of global public engagement, said Wednesday that the new partnership with the District was a “first of its kind” — adding that the company will share information with D.C. police to help them garner “a deeper understanding of incidents that occur on our platform.” In response to questions about the ACLU’s concerns, a different DoorDash spokesman said in an email that the program “falls within our existing policy to respond to any valid law enforcement request and provide information when needed.”

The mayor said the city will buy the cameras with a $500,000 donation from DoorDash, and distribute them to D.C. residents who work for companies including DoorDash, Uber and Lyft. The city also plans to facilitate a new process to coordinate with DoorDash’s law enforcement response team, allowing “detectives to seamlessly get crucial information and evidence that they need” and discuss other efforts to keep drivers safe.

The mayor said the city will release further guidance around expectations for dashboard camera holders, as well as how to pick them up and install them. Officials said they expect to begin distribution later this summer.

