Man is fatally shot in Southeast D.C., police say

A man was fatally shot Tuesday evening near the city's southern tip, D.C. police said.The man was shot in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street SE and died at the scene, said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman. The shooting was reported about 8 p.m.No information was available about a suspect or motive.The site is near Southern Avenue SE and east of Oxon Run.